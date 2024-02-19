Arsenal haven't been short of goals in recent weeks, scoring 11 in their last two Premier League outings - with Hale End Academy graduate Bukayo Saka netting four times.

Mikel Arteta's side have scored 58 times in the league so far this season - a tally only bettered by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool who have managed 59.

It's not just the final third where the Gunners have impressed this season, but also at the back, with Arteta's side boasting the best defensive record in the league conceding 22 times in their 25 Premier League outings this season.

Despite their brilliant record at both ends of the field, Arsenal still remain second in the Premier League, just a couple of points off the summit with 13 games remaining this season.

The club are aiming to end a 20-year drought without a league title and potentially could've benefitted from the signing of a player who the club were linked with back in 2019.

Arsenal missed out on a huge talent in 2019

According to Goal, Arsenal were interested in signing striker Erling Haaland before the Norwegian eventually joined Austrian side RB Salzburg back in 2019.

The striker was a hot prospect that summer after his spell at Molde, where Haaland scored 20 times in 50 appearances for the homeland side Molde - with clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool also interested.

However, the promising attacker swapped his home country for Austria, where like in Norway he couldn't stop scoring once again which drew interest from sides all over the world.

Haaland scored 29 times in 27 appearances for Salzburg in a season where he starred in the league and in the Champions League earning him a big move to Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The deal may have been a risk for any Premier League sides, but former Molde scout John Vik was shocked no English side took a chance on Haaland.

"Liverpool could have got him. Arsenal could have got him. Everyone was there to watch him but these clubs were seeing a No.9 who was tall and broad and, ‘Oh, he’s going to be a target man’. I couldn’t for the life of me see why they had narrowed him down that way."

Erling Haaland's stats after being linked with Arsenal

After Liverpool and Arsenal missed out on the striker, he eventually joined Manchester City from Dortmund in 2022 - taking the Premier League by storm in his first campaign in England.

Haaland scored 36 times in 35 Premier League outings - a tally that broke the record for the most goals scored in a single top-flight campaign in England . The striker has missed spells so far this season through injury, but that hasn't stopped his prolific form in front of goal.

The Norwegian has scored 16 times in his 19 league matches, a tally that sees him top the charts once again despite missing nearly six weeks of the season. That's even more than Saka this season, with the Arsenal winger bagging 12 in 24 league outings.

The "superhuman" forward has a unique play style that would benefit any side in the world, let alone Man City who romped to a treble last term courtesy of Haaland's exploits. His power, pace and finishing ability are unmatched in world football, with the former Dortmund striker now valued at a staggering £214m - as per Football Observatory.

The striker left Molde for a fee in the region of £17m - a wedge of cash that would have been a bargain to Arsenal had they taken a risk on him just four years ago. He would undoubtedly have improved the Gunners' frontline, possibly ending their lengthy drought without a Premier League crown.