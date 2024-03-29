The most recent Premier League Hall of Fame inductee is former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole. The current England U21 coach, who made over 100 caps for his country, is widely considered by many to be the best left-back in Premier League history.

Cole is a three-time title winner and was part of Arsenal’s invincibles team in 2003/04. He also won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2011/12, in what was a historic first European Cup win for the Blues.

The left-back made 384 Premier League appearances in total, scoring 15 goals and registering 31 assists in that time. Since the defender's departure to Roma from Chelsea in 2014, they have never really been able to replace him.

Many players have been tried and tested at left-back, with Marcos Alonso perhaps being the man who best filled the void. At the minute, Chelsea’s current crop of left-backs includes Ben Chilwell, who was £50m from Leicester, and Marc Cucurella, who could end up being around £60m including add-ons.

However, the Blues might well have had a ready-made Cole replacement coming through the Cobham ranks, specifically Samuel Iling-Junior.

Samuel Iling-Junior's early career

Now 20 years old, Iling-Junior is making a name for himself at Juventus after the Turin club managed to sign him for just £111k from the Blues back in 2020.

The Englishman rejected a professional contract with the Londoners aged just 16, not only deciding to leave the capital but also the country.

Iling-Junior made just 12 appearances for Chelsea's youth sides in the U18 Premier League and Youth Champions League before departing for Italy. His academy days were spent as a winger, and it was only when he broke into the Juve first team was Iling-Junior playing as a wing-back.

He spent time playing for Juventus Next Gen, and Juventus Primavera, two of the Old Lady’s academy sides, and his goals and assist numbers at that level were impressive; 39 total goal involvements in just 79 games for all the Juve academy sides he played for.

Eventually, Illing-Junior found himself in the first-team fold in 2022, when he made his debut on 21st October at home to Empoli. The youngster scored on his first start for Juve against Atalanta in May 2023 and has since gone from strength to strength in Italy, now valued at £10.2m by Transfermarkt, a staggering 9100% rise from the compensation fee Chelsea received four years ago.

Samuel Iling Junior's 2023/24 season in numbers

Iling-Junior is so far enjoying a productive 2023/24, in which he has found himself in a new role at left wing-back, as well as breaking into the England U21 side, for whom he has made five appearances so far.

The youngster was in particularly eye-catching form over the international break, scoring his first two goals at U21 level against Luxembourg despite starting at left-back.

Iling-Junior vs Luxembourg Minutes played 75 Goals 2 Ground duels won 4/4 Pass success 84% Touches 49 Dribble attempts 3/3 Stats via Sofascore.

Being a converted winger naturally makes Iling-Junior an attacking full-back just like the aforementioned Cole was. Indeed, when compared to other full-backs in Europe’s big five leagues, the 20-year-old’s attacking prowess stands out. According to Fbref, he averages 1.34 key passes per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 18% of positionally similar players.

His crossing numbers are also outstanding. Iling-Junior currently ranks in the best 10% amongst full-backs for crosses per 90 minutes, with an average of 5.12. This is further evidence of his previous role as a winger.

The starlet's carrying ability really stands out, too. The young Englishman averages three progressive carries per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 16%, and 0.84 carries into the penalty box per 90 minutes, which places him among the best 6%.

All things considered, Illing-Junior can surely be happy with his goal involvement output for such a young age, playing a relatively new role. He has five goals and assists in Serie A from left wing-back, but in total has only made three starts. Most of his appearances have been fleeting minutes from the bench.

However, just because he has such impressive attacking numbers does not mean Iling-Junior is a poor defender. Like Cole was in his pomp, the former Chelsea academy gem is quick and mobile, able to get up and down the line quickly, which a modern full-back certainly must be able to do.

On average, Iling-Junior makes 3.89 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, which places him in the top 12%, according to Fbref. He is also deceivingly good in the air, although not the tallest. The 20-year-old has an average aerial duel win rate of 61.5%, placing him in the best 12% again.

Should the left wing-back continue his quick rise for Juventus, there is no reason why he cannot go on and push for England honours in the coming years. Whilst Euro 2024 might come too soon for him, the 20-year-old’s development is positive and might make Chelsea regret losing someone with the same elite qualities as Cole.