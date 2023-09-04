The 2023/24 Premier League campaign is up and running with four games already under the belts of most of the 20 teams. However, the first break of the season is already upon us with the September international break.

And that is just a taster for things to come with the Africa Cup of Nations now just a matter of months away. This will see a number of team part ways with some of their players in the middle of their Premier League campaign as they jet off to represent their respected countries.

So, we at Football FanCast have taken a look at exactly who could be missing towards the early part of next year.

When and where is the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations?

The tournament will take place in the Ivory Coast and will span from January 13 to February 11 2024.

It was originally planned for the tournament to have taken place earlier this summer, however, due to the expected rainy weather at that time of year, it was pushed back until the early stages of 2024.

As a result, some Premier League clubs will be forced to play without some of their stars across the winter months as battle to get their hands on the trophy.

Is there a Premier League winter break?

Premier League football will come to a two-week winter break following the festive fixtures which will see football paused from 14 January until 30 January.

Although this could provide some clubs some much-needed relief from the prospect of losing some players to the tournament, all players involved will miss the final game on 13 January before the break.

In addition, the players at the tournament will, therefore, not be boosted from the two-week break in play and will be at risk of potentially picking up an injury whilst representing their country.

With all that said, which Premier League clubs could be most heavily affected by the upcoming tournament? Well, Football FanCast has taken a dive into the potential representatives from the Premier League ahead of January's AFCON.

Arsenal - Mohamed Elneny

Despite having the likes of Thomas Partey in their ranks, Arsenal will likely only be losing one player to the tournament in January in the form of Mohamed Elneny.

Indeed, the midfielder's country, Egypt, will be playing in the tournament and he will be available for selection - as long as he recovers from his ongoing injury issue.

His injury issue aside, Elneny may not be the biggest of losses for the Gunners considering he only featured for 109 minutes in the Premier League last season.

Aston Villa - Bertrand Traore

Much like the north London side, Villa could find themselves getting off lightly from the AFCON tournament with just one potential absentee.

Bertrand Traore could find himself representing his nation, Burkina Faso. Also like the Gunners, this is not a player who has a huge influence on the starting XI having only played nine minutes in Villa's opening four league games.

Bournemouth - Hamed Traore & Dango Ouatarra

The Cherries could find themselves losing two players next year with Hamed Traore potentially representing the tournament's hosts, Ivory Coast. Once again, the 23-year-old has not played a huge role under Andoni Iraola.

They could also lose Dango Ouatarra to the tournament. This is a player who enjoyed a significant moment in Bournemouth's 2022/23 campaign when he scored the winning goal away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford - Frank Onyeka

Keeping with the early theme, Thomas Frank could only be set to lose one player to AFCON with Frank Onyeka available for selection for the Nigeria squad.

The 25-year-old has yet to be a prominent feature in Frank's side since the start of the new season so his potential absence may not prove to be a huge blow for the Bees.

Burnley - Anass Zaroury & Lyle Foster

The newly-promoted Clarets could be hit fairly hard by next year's tournament with Vincent Kompany's arrival bringing the Lancashire side a new look on the pitch.

And one player who has already had an influence this season is Lyle Foster with the South African having netted twice in the first three Premier League games of the season.

Kompany could also find himself without Anass Zaroury who could be called up to the Morocco squad after featuring for them in last winter's World Cup.

Crystal Palace - Cheick Doucoure

Roy Hodgson's side could only be hit with one absentee over the AFCON tournament next year. However, it could prove a significant omission from their starting XI.

Indeed, regular starting midfielder Cheick Doucoure will be available for Mali in January. The midfielder garnered some interest in the summer transfer window but could be set to miss a handful of games after the turn of the year.

Everton - Idrissa Gueye & Abdoulaye Doucoure

After a tricky start to the campaign for Sean Dyche's men, the last thing he will want to think about is the prospect of losing some of his starting players to international duty.

However, that is exactly what the Merseysiders face in January with Idrissa Gueye available to represent Senegal and Abdoulaye Doucoure an option for Mali.

Everton will hope to have strung some form together by the time the tournament comes around, but the early signs are not hugely positive for Dyche's men.

Fulham - Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi represents Nigeria.

Until deadline day, the Cottagers could have gotten away without any potential players being called up ahead of the tournament.

However, the summer signing of Alex Iwobi from Everton will see Marco Silva's side likely face losing the midfielder as he could rack up some more caps for Nigeria.

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

This could potentially be the biggest loss any Premier League team will suffer to the tournament. Liverpool's talisman, Mohamed Salah, will captain Egypt as they aim to go one better than they did last time when they lost in the final to Senegal.

The Liverpool star has made a bright start to the campaign and given Egypt's pedigree in the tournament, will likely be favoured as one of the sides to go all the way with Salah leading the attack.

Manchester United - Eric Bailly, Ahmad Diallo & Andre Onana*

The tournament hosts will have Manchester United's Eric Bailey and Ahmad Diallo at hand should they wish to call the duo up. But there could be some concerns over the pair's lack of first-team action going into the tournament.

Cameroon's spot in the tournament has not yet been confirmed but Andre Onana has been recalled to his national side after his issues in the World Cup. United will likely be hoping they will not have to face a number of games without their new starting goalkeeper.

Nottingham Forest - Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, Moussa Niakhate, Cheikhou Kouyate​​​​​​, Taiwo Awoniyi​ & Ola Aina

Steve Cooper's men have made a bright start to the new campaign, which will be encouraging for the manager considering he could lose a significant number of players to AFCON after the turn of the year.

Serge Aurier and summer signing Ibrahim Sangare will be available for selection for the tournament's host. As well as the Ivorian pair, Forest could also be without their summer addition of Ola Aina who has racked up 30 appearances for Nigeria. Talisman Taiwo Awoniyi​ will also be available to the Super Eagles.

But it doesn't end there for Forest. Indeed, Cooper could also be without a further three players in Willy Boly, Moussa Niakhate and Cheikou Kouyate who will be available for Ivory Coast and Senegal, respectively.

Sheffield United - Ismaila Coulibaly

Another of the Premier League new boys will be hit by January's tournament, however, they may not be hit as harshly as Burnley with just one player potentially being called up.

The Blades' Mali defender, Ismaila Coulibaly, has not been handed much of a role upon their return to the top flight. However, as their season unfolds, squad depth may be something they are forced to rely on down the line.

Tottenham Hotspur - Pape Matar Sarr & Yves Bissouma

The north London outfit have come out of the blocks firing under new boss Ange Postecoglou. But they could be hit by two major absentees over January in their midfield duo of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma with the pair having played big roles in the club's early success.

Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to return from his long-term injury before the turn of the year, though, which could dampen the blow of potentially losing their two midfielders.

West Ham - Maxwel Cornet, Nayef Aguerd & Said Benrahma

David Moyes' side have been one of the early surprises in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign after taking an impressive 10 points from their opening four games.

With things looking so bright for the Hammers, it will, perhaps, be a frustration that they could lose some significant players after the turn of the year.

Indeed, Nayef Aguerd and Said Benrahma could prove big absentees for the Londoners as well as the potential loss of Maxwel Cornet who is more of a squad rotation option.

Wolves - Rayan Ait-Nouri & Boubacar Traore

Wolves' shaky summer has transferred into the new campaign and Gary O'Neil's side could be set to lose one of their regular starters in Rayan Ait-Nouri who will be available for selection for Algeria.

They could also see Boubacar Traore called up for national duty with Mali.