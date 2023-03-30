The dramatic exit of Tottenham Hotspurs manager Antonio Conte has created a flurry of activity. From the club's perspective, they still want to secure a qualification spot, a job that has been thrust upon assistant coach Cristian Stellini. They will also want to make sure players are physically and psychologically ready for the battle that lies ahead. And amid all that, they must select, vet, and hire a new manager. The fans are worried if Stellini will be able to take Spurs to the Champions League final, the media is speculating on who will replace Conte and those in the running are polishing their Cvs. Stellini will be fighting for a good place come the end of the season as this could put him in the running as well.

There have been several names thrown about for Conte’s replacement, some names like Pochettino make sense and others do not so much. Believe it or not, there are odds, yes betting odds, just like sports betting on who is likely to be the next. Tottenham assistant stands a better chance than Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner.

Marco Silva

The current Fulham manager has had an incredible season his team is currently ninth in the league with 39 points, he was the manager behind Fulham's promotion to the Champions League last year. He blazed a trail through last season, beating Chelsea 1 -0 and then playing to a draw. He has a lot going for him at the Cottagers and might be reluctant to leave or he may want to leave while still on a high. We cannot dispute he would be a great fit at Spurs.

Ryan Mason

Ryan Mason stepped up after Jose Mourinho’s departure and led the team to a final seventh-place finish, Conte promoted him to first-team coach alongside Cristiani Stellini. They had some great games among them three consecutive wins, he has a positive attitude and gets on well with the players, especially as a former player himself. He could have an impactful contribution to the team if Spurs management were to give him a chance

Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino seems to be the favourite candidate amongst fans, he’s also the ‘tried and tested’ option which makes it easier for the players, support staff, and everyone at Spurs. During his previous tenure, he led the Spurs to a Champions League final in 2019, and before that, they made it to qualifications. He had such a good record at Paris Saint-Germain as well as winning the French Cup and Ligue 1 title, we think the French were too hasty in giving him the boot. There have been rumours that he is eyeing the Real Madrid job, so Spurs shouldn’t put all its hopes in the Mauricio basket.

Lastly

There are other contenders such as Luis Enrique and Thomas Tuchel that the media has speculated about. So far it's been mum from Tottenham Spurs, we are assuming they want to finish off the season well before making any life-altering announcements. The sacking of Conte has rocked the boat enough as it is.

Image Source: Pixabay