Love Island starts up again on Monday 5 June and this year's edition features footballer Tyrique Hyde. The 23-year-old doesn't boast the biggest profile in the game, but you'll likely be hearing a lot more of him over the coming weeks. So we here at Football FanCast did a bit of digging to find out more.

Who is Tyrique Hyde?

Tyrique Hyde is a 23-year-old semi-professional footballer who will star in Love Island 2023 where, per Yahoo, he promises to "bring vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty". What more can you ask for?

Who does Tyrique Hyde play for?

Hyde is currently a midfielder for Lewes in the Isthmian League Premier Division - the 7th tier of the English football pyramid. The club narrowly missed out on the play-offs this season, falling just two goals shy on goal difference. He joined them in October last year.

What are Tyrique Hyde’s previous clubs?

The 23-year-old has been about a bit, even at his relatively young age. In fact, he played for two clubs last season after leaving Welling for Lewes in October - and he'd only joined the former in July.

Before Welling, Hyde was at Dartford and has also turned out for Hemel Hempstead, Dulwich Hamlet, Maldon/Tiptree, Bishop's Stortford and Whitehawk. The midfielder has been on the books at Dagenham and Redbridge, too, as well as Colchester United.

What does Tyrique Hyde's club think?

You're probably wondering what Lewes think about one of their players spending time on Love Island. Fortunately, we know their exact thoughts.

“Tyrique is a popular and engaging person and we wish him the best of luck on Love Island," said the club in a statement, per The Argus. "Following its conclusion, we will welcome him back to the team with open arms.

“We really look forward to seeing him on the show.”

Who is Tyrique Hyde’s famous dad?

Hyde actually comes from a footballing family, with his father Micah having played at the very top level. The senior Hyde enjoyed a career with nearly 700 appearances across the English pyramid.

Micah's best spell came with Watford - 286 games - which included a year in the Premier League. He scored three times from midfield, playing 34 times in the top flight.

When does Love Island 2023 start?

Love Island 2023 kicks off on Monday, 5th of June at 9pm (BST).

Where can I watch Love Island 2023?

ITV will show Love Island 2023 on both ITV2 and ITVX.