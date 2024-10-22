A report has shared some surprise news from Tottenham Hotspur today, explaining why summer signing Archie Gray could already leave in January.

Archie Gray's Spurs career after £40 million move from Leeds

The English sensation is widely regarded as one of the country's most exciting up-and-coming talents, especially after he starred for Leeds last season, over a campaign where he was a mainstay for Daniel Farke.

The 18-year-old made 52 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, impressing at both right-back and in centre midfield. Gray played a crucial role in Leeds' run to the Championship play-off final, where they narrowly lost 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley, and his performances attracted attention from north London.

Tottenham were heavily linked with a summer move for Gray thereafter, and chairman Daniel Levy opted to back manager Ange Postecoglou with a £40 million deal for the versatile starlet.

It seemed like a fantastic deal at the time, with Spurs offloading Joe Rodon for £10 million, meaning Levy only paid a net-£30 million for Gray. Leeds were gutted to lose their Thorp Arch academy graduate, releasing a heartfelt statement after accepting the Lilywhites' bid for him.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1

"Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars," said Leeds in a statement (via Ben Jacobs).

"Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations. Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism."

However, Gray has struggled for consistent opportunities so far under Postecoglou and has been reduced to more of a squad player. His only starts have come in cup competitions, and the midfielder is yet to get a nod right from the off in the Premier League, with all appearances coming from the bench.

Why Archie Gray could now leave Tottenham in January

According to a report from Spanish news outlet Mucho Deporte, Sevilla and ex-Leeds transfer chief Victor Orta are showing a serious interest in signing the player this winter, and have already begun work on a possible loan deal.

Indeed, it is believed Gray could leave Tottenham on a temporary deal in January, as it is entirely possible Levy and technical director Johan Lange could green-light this move, even if it will be difficult.

Postecoglou is apparently unwilling to invest in his playing time too much, making this move to Sevilla a transfer which could happen, akin to how striker Alejo Veliz spent a portion of the season on loan there last term.

Few would've envisaged this for Gray so soon after signing for Tottenham, given his potential, but perhaps it could even be considered when factoring in his overall development.