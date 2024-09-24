Arsenal are now open to selling a "world-class" player in 2025, and it could be as early as January, as one key reason leads to his potential exit.

Players who could leave Arsenal next year

A host of senior players - including Hale End academy graduates Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah - departed north London over the course of the summer transfer window, but there are still a few current Arsenal squad members with uncertain futures.

Manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar will be relieved that they didn't offload either Thomas Partey or Jorginho, with both men proving pivotal to making up their numbers amid real injury blows.

Club captain Martin Odegaard is out with ankle ligament damage, while another midfield man in ex-Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino is sidelined after a shoulder fracture.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2

This has left Arsenal short in the middle, and it is believed Odegaard will be out for weeks until he's able to return to action.

“They are, obviously (concerned). He’s a crucial player. He’s the captain. He’s a fantastic player," said Fabrizio Romano in a recent update on Odegaard.

"So, obviously, they know this injury is a problem for them. But at the same time, they hope it’s not super long. So, in this moment, in terms of medical staff, they are doing their best to have Martin back as soon as possible. For sure, we will have to be patient. It’s not something imminent. It will take weeks before we see Odegaard back to action.”

The presence of both Partey and Jorginho has helped to mitigate both Odegaard and Merino's absences, but their long-term futures are more uncertain. Partey has been described as almost certain to leave Arsenal next year, while Jorginho is also out of contract in the summer.

Alongside the duo, it is believed that currently injured defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could be shipped out as well. Tomiyasu missed Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Man City through a knee injury and is yet to feature this season, with an update emerging on the Japan international's future.

Why Arsenal could now sell Takehiro Tomiyasu in January

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have concerns over Tomiyasu's availability and fitness record lately, and that could force them to take drastic action.

The £100,000-per-week ace only signed a contract extension earlier this year, but Edu and Arteta may decide to offload next year. It is believed that Arsenal could sell Tomiyasu as early as January, however unlikely, with a summer transfer more possible as things stand.

Tomiyasu is attracting interest from elite Serie A sides as well. AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli are all monitoring the 25-year-old, who may soon have a chance to bring the "world-class" ace back to Italy.

"Tomi is amazing. He’s the best right-back I’ve ever played with. He’s always focused. It’s an honour to play next to him," said Ben White to DAZN Japan (via The Metro).

"Tomi does the simple things at a world-class level. He is very alert and he isn’t careless in games. From the beginning he’s completely understood English and speaks as well as I do."