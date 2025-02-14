A surprise report has shared why Arsenal could try to sign Bayern Munich superstar and England legend Harry Kane "this summer", in what would be a surprise move considering his connection to their cross-town rivals.

Arsenal identify striker targets for this summer after uneventful January

As is becoming the norm with Mikel Arteta's side, the Gunners have already been linked with a host of high-profile strikers for the next transfer window later this year, after they decided not to bring in a new centre-forward mid-season.

The club confirmed this week that Kai Havertz will miss the rest of this Premier League season, after the German injured his hamstring during their warm-weather training camp trip to Dubai, while Gabriel Jesus has also played his last game of 2024/2025.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

These injuries have decimated Arteta's attacking options, with both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka also on the treatment table heading into Arsenal's next game against Leicester City this weekend.

Havertz's injury has drawn criticism aimed at Arsenal's failed recruitment in January, and Arteta will be seriously looking to avoid a similar scenario next season ahead of another potential title challenge.

RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko is believed to be a top target for Arsenal this summer, after the Slovenian rejected a move to the Emirates last summer in favour of remaining in the Bundesliga for at least one more term (Fabrizio Romano).

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been tipped by some critics to launch a shock swoop for Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer, Kane.

The 31-year-old's maintained his phenomenal goalscoring record in Germany this season, since he swapped north London for the Allianz Arena in 2023, with Kane scoring 73 goals in 74 appearances for Bayern across all competitions in total.

Why Arsenal could try to sign Harry Kane "this summer"

According to a report from Spain, Arsenal could try to sign Kane from Bayern "this summer". It is explained that they view the £400,000-per-week frontman as Arteta's "missing piece", and someone who offers a superior finishing rate compared to crocked duo Jesus and Havertz.

That being said, while there may be some intent, it is very debatable whether Kane would green-light this move considering his obvious ties.

This season, the striker boasts 29 goals and 10 assists from 29 appearances, with Arsenal icon Paul Merson even urging them to make a move for the Three Lions star recently.

“Arsenal will buy him,” said Merson on Sky. “Why not? £64m, why not. Sol Campbell did [make the move]. People will go ‘oh he’s this age and that age’ but Arsenal need now.

“If Arsenal haven’t won the League, you’ve got to take a chance. You’ve got to take a chance, buy someone that’s proven. I wouldn’t be surprised, and when you’re Harry Kane, and you’ve been told you can go for £64m, there’s only a couple of teams who could buy him."