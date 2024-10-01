A report this week has shared why the Crystal Palace board are "shocked" and "angered" in an update on the future of under-fire manager Oliver Glasner.

Winless Crystal Palace defeated 2-1 by Everton

The Eagles are yet to seal their first win of the new Premier League season under Glasner, following a summer of real change and a few key players departing Selhurst Park, including star winger Michael Olise.

Palace have three draws and three defeats to show from their opening six matches, with only newly-promoted Southampton scoring fewer goals than Glasner's side as supporters question why the season has started so poorly.

The Eagles actually took an early lead against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, courtesy of in-demand defender Marc Guehi on the 10-minute mark, but a quick-fire brace from Everton winger Dwight McNeil soon after the restart sank the travelling side.

Crystal Palace's first six matches of the season Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 0-0 Man United Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace

A trip to struggling Everton was a real opportunity for Palace to get their first victory on the board, and the result has piled more pressure on Glasner amid a disappointing start to the campaign.

"Big disappointment, especially because I think we lost the game with mistakes," said Glasner on Palace's defeat to Everton.

"Over 70-75 minutes we controlled the game but you must be focused all game. It is a big strength of Everton's in set-plays. They do it well and we defended it most of the time really well. It was always the second phase. It is important to always keep your focus high.

"We tried everything, we changed the system, brought on all our offensive players. They defended with 10 players around their box so we didn't have a lot of space so it was difficult. Today we couldn't score the equaliser. If you concede two goals, it's not so easy to get a point or to win."

Murmurs have already come to light over the Austrian's future, despite a very exciting end to last season and the promise surrounding his arrival considering Glasner's experience at the elite level.

Crystal Palace board angered as Parish makes Glasner sack decision

As per We Are Palace, the Crystal Palace board are "angered" and "shocked" by their start to the new campaign.

Despite this, club chairman Steve Parish had made a decision on whether the south Londoners will part company with Glasner. It is believed that Palace are set to give Glasner more time to get things in order, as they are convinced that results will improve in time.

Members of the Palace hierarchy apparently hold a large amount of respect for Glasner, and they believe that the 50-year-old will ultimately deliver but may also need time to get his new-look squad firing.

As well as Olise, the club waved goodbye to defender Joachim Andersen, long-serving striker Jordan Ayew, striker Odsonne Edouard and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - with Eddie Nketiah, Trevoh Chalobah, Ismaila Sarr and Daichi Kamada among the new arrivals who are still adjusting to their new surroundings.

However, we believe Glasner needs to turn things around soon, as the last thing Palace want is to be named potential relegation contenders this early in the campaign.