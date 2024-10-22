Reliable journalist Chris Waugh has claimed that one Newcastle United player is causing "disappointment" and "massive frustration" behind the scenes on Tyneside.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies' season has been an up-and-down one to date, with last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton in the Premier League a really poor way to return after the international break.

Many Newcastle supporters were left unimpressed with a lack of transfer business in the summer transfer window, but they continue to be linked with potential new signings, including Oscar Gloukh. The RB Salzburg attacking midfielder is a highly-rated young player, but his current club could entertain offers of just £29m in January.

Other reports have claimed that the Magpies are in advanced talks to complete the signing of Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, in what would be an exciting piece of business. The Cherries are likely to be desperate to keep hold of one of their most prized assets, though.

Rumours of a move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi are also still not going away, with the 24-year-old arguably Newcastle's primary transfer target back in the summer. A record-breaking £80m transfer has been mooted in the next window.

It could be that some Magpies players are moved on soon, should the likes of Paul Mitchell and Eddie Howe see them as expendable, and some criticism has arrived towards one out of form individual.

Newcastle player causing "massive frustration"

Speaking in a Q&A for The Athletic [via Sports View], Waugh laid into Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock, claiming that he is something of a problem player at St James' Park currently.

"Willock has been disappointing. Especially so when he came on against Brighton, and it is a massive frustration for many at the club because, when he is on form, he brings unique qualities to the midfield. Nobody else can carry possession in the dynamic way Willock does and, without him, Newcastle appear more pedestrian and predictable."

There is no question that Newcastle need far more from Willock at the moment, considering he has shown what an impact he can make in the past when fully fit, with Howe calling him "a huge player for us". This season, however, the 25-year-old's impact isn't there, with only one start handed to him in the Premier League due to form and fitness.

Willock's impact from the substitutes' bench has been disappointing, as Waugh alludes to, with his cameo against Brighton last weekend proof of that, as he failed to play a key pass or complete a dribble during his 24-minute stint on the pitch.

Granted, it can be harder for a player to shine as a substitute, and if they're not enjoying a sustained run in the team, but there is a reason why the former Arsenal man is a squad player currently, and he needs to stave off injuries and go up a level for that to change.