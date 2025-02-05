Manchester United endured a tough transfer window as they looked to bolster their ranks after a disastrous first half of the Premier League season, and now it has been revealed that they missed out on a late deal for a potential improvement to Ruben Amorim's side.

Manchester United's awful 2025 continues

Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford has done very little to improve matters at the Theatre of Dreams, and their latest 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace left the Red Devils marooned 13th in the Premier League.

A spot in Europe next season appears out of the question for the Red Devils, though they remain well clear of any relegation danger with Leicester City a full 12 points behind them in the final drop zone spot.

It was a difficult January transfer window too. The Red Devils landed young Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu in a deal worth up to £30m, but in Antony and Marcus Rashford lost two forwards, while speculation continued to swirl around Alejandro Garancho before he ultimately stayed put.

Though neither Rashford nor Antony featured heavily in Amorim's plans, it has left United without any depth at the top of the pitch, and with neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee insipring confidence with their performances, the United boss opted to play Kobbie Mainoo as a no.9 against Palace, a move that in turn leaves their midfield looking light.

Manchester United's senior attackers Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Amad Diallo Alejandro Garnacho Bruno Fernandes Mason Mount

24 hours later, the news that Tottenham had won the race to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel on loan emerged, leaving United without another forward joining the club before the deadline. And now, it has emerged that they also failed with a late bid to strengthen their midfield.

Man Utd midfielder offer rejected by Juventus

That comes according to reports in Italy, which claim that the Red Devils tried to make a late loan move to sign Douglas Luiz on transfer deadline day, only for the Red Devils to emerge too late as potential suitors.

It was widely reported that Luiz could leave Turin in January, but that Juventus were targeting a loan move with an obligation to buy the former Aston Villa man, who has endured a torrid time since signing for the Italian giants just months ago.

Hailed as a "strong"