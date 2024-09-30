Tottenham stormed to a historic 3-0 win over a despondent and dire Manchester United at Old Trafford to record their second consecutive Premier League win, but Ange Postecoglou remained a frustrated figure on the touchline at times.

Spurs make history in Man Utd rout

Tottenham lay down a marker for the rest of the Premier League as they thrashed Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford, leaving Erik ten Hag clinging to his job. After back to back wins in the Premier League and then the Conference League, Postecoglou's side headed to Manchester with the wind in their sails, but were helped by an abject performance from the hosts.

It took just three minutes for the north London side to open the scoring, as Micky van de Ven ran half the length of the pitch before putting the ball on a plate for Brennan Johnson, who tapped home unmarked.

It could have been several more before the break as Spurs created chances at will against a stagnant Red Devil defence, with only a good save from Andre Onana keeping out an effort from James Maddison.

Already well outplayed, a sending off for Bruno Fernandes seemed to take the fight out of Manchester United, and Tottenham cruised through the second half, adding two more goals courtesy of Dejan Kulusevski and record signing Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham's dominance vs Manchester United Tottenham Manchester United Possession 61% 39% Shots 24 11 Shots on target 10 2 Expected goals 4.59 0.96

It was the highest expected goals that any side have recorded yet this season as they flew to victory, but Postecoglou remained keen for more from his players.

Postecoglou left fuming with Spurs teenager

Such was his desire for more from his side that Postecoglou was visibly frustrated as the game wore on. One of the subjects of his ire was talented midfield substitute Lucas Bergvall, who provided the corner for Tottenham's third. However, after that he was wasteful, losing the ball four times in his 13-minute cameo.

Arriving in the summer and penning a deal until 2029 worth £7,500 a week, the midfielder is certainly a hot prospect for the future, but was guilty of wasting two promising attacking opportunities against the Red Devils.

As per Football London, this left Postecoglou fuming on the touchline. They report that the Spurs boss was "raging twice" as promising moves broke down at the feet of the teenager.

Postecoglou took issue "first for taking a shot from distance rather than passing the ball to the unmarked Mikey Moore and then later when the Swede attempted to find his fellow teenager rather than playing the ball to the right to two unmarked team-mates", with the Austrialian wasting no time in letting him know about it.

It is not the first time that Bergvall has been on the receiving end of ire from those around him, with Guglielmo Vicario shouting at the Swede on his debut as they drew with Leicester City. Fortunately, the result was far better for Tottenham this time around.