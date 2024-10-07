William Saliba's performances for Arsenal over the past two seasons have seen him attract plenty of attention from some of the biggest clubs in world football, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain included.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger recently revealed his admiration for the Arsenal star. During an appearance on The Inside Scoop podcast, Rudiger was asked to name his top three defenders in the world right now. The German replied: "Saliba, and I like Gabriel from Arsenal as well."

He then went on to hint that Saliba could one day move to Real Madrid if he continues playing the way he is: "I am not scaring anybody but at the end of the day, it's clear, if he keeps doing what he's doing."

This follows reports in the last few weeks that Florentino Perez wants to bring Saliba to Madrid, while PSG were also said to be preparing an £83m bid after the two sides clashed in the Champions League - although it wouldn't take an expert to tell you Arsenal would reject that sort of number fairly quickly.

Fortunately for the Gunners and their fans, though, the Frenchman doesn't see his future anywhere but at The Emirates. At least that's according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who on Sunday provided an update on Saliba's future.

"I can say there is absolutely nothing going on with Saliba and any other club," Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing. "Back in the summer we had rumours about Saliba and PSG, and about Spanish clubs, but the reality is that he never considered leaving Arsenal. He extended his contract in summer 2023, and he remains very happy with life at the club, it’s fantastic for him there."

The reporter also revealed exactly why the defender is so happy, pointing to the ambition of the club, something which is sure to be music to the ears of fans in north London: "Saliba can see the ambition under manager Mikel Arteta, and he can see how important he is in the project."

Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing that it's only natural for Saliba to be given praise from other defenders, but that he would see it as a "compliment" and "nothing more than that".

Jurrien Timber also loving life at Arsenal

Saliba isn't the only Arsenal defender who is currently loving life in North London. Jurrien Timber is too. Timber, 23, joined Arsenal in the summer of 2023 from Ajax, but was forced to sit out the majority of his debut season at The Emirates with injury.

This term, however, he's been a regular feature in the Gunners' defence, having made seven appearances so far in all competitions, including starting five of Arsenal's seven Premier League matches.

Speaking to the press before Arsenal's recent 2-0 win over PSG in the Champions League, the Dutchman revealed his joy at finally being able to play regularly for the Gunners.

“It helped a lot being comfortable with the team, me getting to know them and them getting to know me,” he explained. “I just wanted to stay involved, I was looking at them from a distance, it was amazing to see them and I wanted to be a part of that. Now I’m part of it and I’m really grateful."