DW Stadium

Key information about DW Stadium

DW Stadium was built in 1999 and now houses both Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors the rugby club. The ground is located in Robin Park, within the Metropolitan Borough of Wigan in Greater Manchester.

Its maximum capacity stands at 25,133 and the pitch measures 105m by 68m. The surface is covered with grass with undersoil heating installed and no running track surrounding it.

In 2008, the DW stadium recorded its highest attendance of 25,133 for a clash against Manchester United.

A history of DW Stadium

The DW Stadium was designed by Alfred McAlpine and then ultimately opened in August 1999 to be used by both Wigan Athletic football club and Wigan Warriors the rugby league club. Before they moved to their new safe haven, the club played their football at Springfield Park.

Upon completion, the first-ever game to be played at DW Stadium, then called JJB Stadium, was a friendly clash against Morecambe, just before the grand opening. Following that, Wigan Athletic staged another friendly, this time against Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United who officially opened the ground. The first competitive game, however, was on 7 August 1999 as the hosts beat the visiting Scunthorpe United 3-0 in a Second Division match.

The club would then enjoy enormous success at their new home, even reaching the top of the mountain and getting promoted into the Premier League by 2005. But that same year, Wigan had some issues with DW Stadium’s safety certificate as Greater Manchester police announced that they would stop policing their matches.

This effectively forced the club to play their games behind closed doors as part of an ongoing dispute between them and Dave Whelan, the former owner of the club, that included some unpaid policing costs. Still, that was temporarily resolved in March until the club reluctantly agreed to pay their debts to avoid playing without their crowd in the Premier League.

Interestingly, later on they took the police to court, eventually winning the case and damages from their opponent. With the club’s rise following the relocation to DW Stadium, the attendance was soaring year upon year, reaching a peak of 25,133 for a clash against Manchester United in 2008. That also ended up being the game that crowned the Red Devils champions of England.

In 2009, Whelan set up a new venture, DWSportsfitness, changing the name of the stadium from JJB Stadium to its current one. That same year, he also announced that the ownership would be passed from him to the club. Now, the stadium is both owned and managed by Wigan Football Company Limited, which is 85% owned by the club and 15% by the town’s local authority.

Tickets to watch Wigan Athletic at DW Stadium

All tickets to watch Wigan Athletic play at DW Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The average cost of an adult ticket is around £39 but the price will vary depending on the age group and the location in the stands.

Wigan Athletic also offer season tickets, the cost of which for adults is £299. But once again, the price will vary on both the location in the stands and the age group of the buyer.

