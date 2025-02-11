Whilst Chris Wilder does love to use a lot of experienced heads, seen in the likes of 32-year-old Kieffer Moore in attack and 31-year-old Jack Robinson in the heart of defence, Sheffield United this season have also gained lots of joy from their pool of youngsters.

Before his campaign was derailed by injury, academy product Ollie Arblaster was definitely enjoying his football in the senior ranks with two goals and an assist next to his name from 12 Championship matches, with Wilder then handing over some of the midfield responsibilities to fellow homegrown gem Sydie Peck.