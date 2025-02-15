Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has provided an important double injury update prior to his side's trip to Luton Town in the Championship this weekend.

The Blades are back in action on Saturday afternoon, heading to a Luton side who are propping up the rest of the Championship, sitting rock-bottom of the table currently.

For that reason, United have to look at this as a must-win game in the automatic promotion battle, as Wilder's side look to put some fear into Leeds before the two sides face off soon.

There is also plenty of Blades-related transfer news doing the rounds at the moment, with Liverpool pair Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas both linked with moves to Bramall Lane at the end of the season. The duo are on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City this season, but the Reds may consider allowing them to move on permanently this summer.

United are also reportedly plotting a move to sign Luton youngster Oliver Lynch at the end of the season, with the 19-year-old scoring three goals in four appearances while on loan at Hemel Hempstead.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Luton this weekend [via The Yorkshire Post], Chris Wilder gave an important update on the availability of Sheffield United pair Tom Cannon and Gustavo Hamer.

"We're giving both him and Gus as much time as possible to get on the bus. We're assessing them again today. It's a quick turnaround from Wednesday night. Tom rolled his ankle in the first five minutes but what I will say is he had to be dragged off at half-time. The medical guys made a decision on that, not Tom.

"He was in a bit of discomfort and pain but these things can settle down pretty quickly. Hopefully they will do. Gus was flagged up pretty early in the game, when he first went down. We're hoping it's not too serious. If they're on the bus, great, if not they'll be ready for next week."

United fans will be desperate to have both Cannon and Hamer available this weekend, but it would seemingly be a surprise if both are fully fit. The former signed permanently from Leicester City in the transfer window, and has been described as "outstanding" by Liam Rosenior in the past, in what is hopefully a hugely successful spell with the Blades.

Meanwhile, Hamer has been an influential performer for United throughout the campaign, scoring seven goals and also chipping in with five assists in the Championship, with his quality on the left wing a massive loss if he is out of the Luton match this weekend.