Everton have been handed a blow as one of their transfer targets has turned down a move to Goodison Park this summer.

Toffees building new-look side

After securing their Premier League survival under Sean Dyche last season despite two points deductions, the Toffees are keen to add to their ranks this summer.

They have already confirmed another loan for Jack Harrison, while they have also bolstered their midfield with the arrival of Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa in a deal worth around £10m.

In addition, they have added firepower to their side in the form of Marseille striker Iliman Ndiaye, who has joined the club after scoring four times for the Ligue 1 outfit last season.

"Iliman adds versatility to our attacking options and strengthens our forward line as we look to build on the progress we made as a team last season in terms of chances created", Sean Dyche explained.

"He is still young but has experience at European and international level and we feel he will be a really positive addition to our squad."

But despite their bright start to the summer, Everton are not having it all their own way

Midfielder turns down Everton move

Now, the Toffees have been handed something of a blow as Wilfred Ndidi has turned down a move to Goodison Park this summer. The Leicester City midfielder's £75,000 a week deal was set to expire this summer, which would have left him as a free agent ahead of the new season.

Previously of interest to Manchester United, the 27-year-old was hailed as "incredible" by former boss Brendan Rodgers during his time in the Premier League with the Foxes, and established a reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Ndidi's season in the Championship Appearances 30 Goals and assists 9 Pass accuracy 79% Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.88 Fouls per 90 1.51

"He is an incredible player. The offensive players get the credit but he does the dirty work," said Rodgers back in 2019. "He has this brain for the game, where he can smell danger and always finds himself there. The timing of his challenge is very good and he's up there with the top players at winning the ball back.

"When you play a pressing game you need someone like Wilf. His passing is good too, he's always smiling."

Everton were keen to acquire his services this summer and even made an offer to add him to their ranks ahead of the new season, but they have been left disappointed.

That is because the Nigerian has opted to remain at the King Power Stadium beyond this summer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Ndidi will sign a fresh three year deal with Steve Cooper's outfit, though his new contract will also contain a release clause.

Dyche's men will not be the only side forced to look elsewhere, with Romano adding that five bids were made for Ndidi, only for him to turn them all down. Operating on such a tight budget this summer, Ndidi's decision kills what could have been a superb coup for the Toffees.