A Leeds United player who started against West Brom last weekend is pushing to leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Leeds lose numerous key players

Failing to leap from the Championship to the Premier League last season was a bitter blow for Daniel Farke and his players, following their playoff final defeat to Southampton at Wembley.

It immediately threw the futures of certain key players into doubt, with a number of Leeds heroes feeling like they should be playing Premier League football. Crysencio Summerville has departed for West Ham, having been voted the Championship's best player in 2023/24, but he wasn't the only individual to move on.

Highly-rated teenager Archie Gray also left, completing a move to Tottenham amid much interest from Brentford, acting as an undoubted blow for Leeds, given the vast potential he possesses.

Then there's Georginio Rutter, who has recently left for Brighton this summer, meaning three of the most influential figures for Farke have moved on to pastures new. Now, it looks as though Leeds could have to deal with another damaging exit, following a significant update.

Leeds star pushing to leave Elland Road

Writing on X in response to a question from a fan, Tavolieri said that Gnonto is "pushing to leave" Leeds this summer, potentially wanting to go a similar route to Summerville, Gray and Rutter as Leeds look for another winger after Largie Ramazani's arrival.

While no doubt hugely frustrating for Whites supporters, there is an inevitability about Gnonto looking to exit the club this summer, perhaps not helped by the fact that so many other key individuals have departed in the same transfer window, once again hampering their chances of promotion.

The £20,000-a-week Italian has started both of Leeds' opening Championship fixtures this season, at home to Portsmouth and away to West Brom, scoring against the former, showing that Farke still considers him one of the first names on his team sheet.

Gnonto's talent is undeniable, and at just 20 years of age there could still be so much more to come from him, with former coach Michael Skubala once saying of him: "He’s a great lad, he’s a special player. He’s a credit to Leeds, he’s a credit to himself and he’s a really nice player to work with."

If the young winger has made up his mind, though, there is a repeat of last summer when the Italian went on strike looking to push through an exit. The hope is that the Whites manage to persuade him to stay put for another season, but if not, they need to spend the money received for him wisely.