Arsenal could be set to pounce on the misfortune of a former Premier League rival, capitalising on one of the three relegated clubs.

What's the latest on Wilfried Gnonto to Arsenal?

That's according to Italian publication Calciomercato, who claim that the Gunners are one of the numerous suitors seeking to pry Wilfried Gnonto from Championship-bound Leeds United.

Amongst the suitors are Manchester City, who will also battle with plenty of Italian clubs who want to bring the electric wide man back to his homeland, although the north London outfit are noted as following him particularly closely.

With a price tag expected to reach as high as €40m (£35m), the Whites will likely still be frustrated to see their brightest prospect exit Elland Road. However, their loss could be Mikel Arteta's gain, with another skilful young winger for him to mould in Bukayo Saka's image.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

Given it is just his first full year in England, the 19-year-old has acclimated to the power and pace of the Premier League with relative ease. This is likely aided by his own physical assets, which have seen the 5 foot 5 powerhouse feature 24 times in the league and a further four times in domestic cup competitions.

Whilst eight goal contributions across those 28 appearances might not be the most eye-catching, he is a teenager who offers much more than just statistics.

His ability to beat a man is thrilling to watch, with his lightning-quick feet making viewers feel like he is always capable of the spectacular - talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor lauded such quality back in March, noting:

"He’s a top player. He might not be on Raphinha’s level just yet, as he’s only 19 – but he’s got that directness, that scary pace.

“He could do better with his final ball or with his finishing – but that will only get better and better in the future. I can see him being at that Raphinha level in the next couple of seasons."

Meanwhile, Football Insider pundit Tam McManus supplemented this by branding him a "pocket rocket" too, and when compared to other wingers across Europe he ranks in the top 16% for progressive carries per 90 to emphasise this superiority with possession.

Given the Gunners have been in for the 26-year-old Brazilian in the past, who notched 11 goals last season in the league, this could mark a fine investment into an asset who could easily surpass the Barcelona man.

Watching Saka occupy the right flank with a similar dynamism, adding many more goals and assists to his name, placing them in the same squad under the tutelage of Arteta could help elevate them both to new levels.

The England international recorded 14 goals and 11 assists in the league this season, but just two years earlier, when he was a teenager himself, he only managed nine goal contributions. The pathway for Gnonto's progression is therefore clear.

Arsenal's transformative manager could work his magic on an exciting winger once again, and in doing so form one of the division's most petrifying wide combinations.