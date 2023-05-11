Leeds United's position as a club battling relegation is a petrifying one for fans, but with Sam Allardyce at the helm, worries must be somewhat abated.

There are few men in English football with as much pedigree as the 68-year-old, who boasts a career made up largely of being drafted in late to ensure Premier League status is retained.

However, few have enlisted his services this late into a season. He is a fine manager for such a role, but not a miracle worker.

History can tell us how a coach like the former Bolton Wanderers boss will look to play, taking the pressure off his players and setting them up to defend staunchly and counter with speed. Against the calibre of opponent they are set to face, this is the only method they can possibly employ to ensure survival.

He will likely hark back to those days at the Reebok, as the pinnacle of his managerial career, hoping to recapture those glorious years in charge in what looks set to be a short and unceremonious spell at Elland Road.

Of the talents he once commanded, few are as well known around England as Jay-Jay Okocha. A true showman, the Nigerian legend remains one of the Premier League's most revered talents for his unwavering commitment to ridiculing his opposition. Such control over the ball is a trait seldom seen nowadays but coincidentally resides in one of his new players: Wilfried Gnonto.

Is Wilfried Gnonto similar to Jay-Jay Okocha?

Having only joined in the summer, it is startling just how quickly the 19-year-old has established himself as a fan favourite in Yorkshire.

Such lightning-quick runs and imperious close control immediately caught the eye, with Statman Dave having branded the £20k-per-week dynamo as "electric".

His ability to ghost past a man with such trickery makes it impossible not to draw these comparisons, as when put alongisde other wingers across Europe, the teen sensation ranks in the top 12% for progressive carries per 90. He bamboozles defences with his supreme pace and power.

Kevin Davies had noted on Okocha that:

"If you were against him he could make you look stupid. But he couldn’t do it in an arrogant way: he’d always have a little smile on his face (when he was making you look stupid). You couldn’t see the ball or where it went."

He continued, as many seemingly could for hours about the talents of the 49-year-old: "He could do anything with the ball. He was a magician."

Funnily enough, with Gnonto having converted his own magic into six goal contributions in 21 league appearances this season, he perhaps goes under the radar in a similar manner to this African superstar.

Given Okocha recorded just seven goal contributions himself in his debut year in England, during what was his prime years, there is every reason to believe that the 10-cap dynamo can emulate Allardyce's last true trickster to fire them to survival.