Leeds United gambled massively when they dismissed Javi Gracia, as despite the Spaniard bringing an upturn in form upon arriving, they had begun leaking countless goals whilst also losing their characteristic all-action attacking play.

They were a shell of the club that earned them a return to the Premier League, although that is a failure born through years of mismanagement.

In his final five games in charge, they had shipped four goals or more on three separate occasions, failing to win in any of them. However, in handing the reins to Sam Allardyce, their desperation soared to new heights.

The English league stalwart has enjoyed a lengthy career, and to add a club as historic as the Whites to his resume must have been a dream come true. However, it left many questioning whether he had enough time to mastermind such a monumental turnaround that he has become famous for, given that before their loss to Manchester City he had just four league games to play.

With three very tough fixtures now left and points desperately needed, the main thing that the 68-year-old can do is make the players feel comfortable and fit them into a system where they can shine. Also, to progress past Gracia's short and unceremonious tenure, the former Everton boss could at the very least seek to start his best players.

Seeing Wilfried Gnonto waste away on the bench as the club slumps back to the Championship is a travesty, as the Italian will likely be key in any chance they have of avoiding the drop.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

Enjoying his debut year in England since his summer move, few could have predicted the influence the 19-year-old would instantly have on the Yorkshire outfit.

The £20k-per-week wizard joined for just £5m but instantly captured the nation's attention with his speed, dynamism and remarkable close control.

However, the fact that he has just 21 appearances in the league this season is baffling, considering this constant danger he provides is backed up by a respectable two goals and four assists. Somehow, the forward has only merited a place on the bench in seven of their last ten league games.

For comparison, as someone seven years his senior and well-versed in the division, Jack Harrison only has five more goal contributions than Gnonto, having played 12 more times.

Given the fear he strikes into any opposition fullback, with pundit Tam McManus branding him a "pocket rocket", his intangible qualities could prove vital in any chance they have against the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Allardyce must focus on revitalising the 10-cap dynamo now, as it could be the difference between playing Premier League or Championship football next season.