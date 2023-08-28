Highlights Leeds United could make Gnonto unplayable with a late signing.

The target has already lit up the Championship with some 'magic' displays.

They used to play for a Premier League club.

Leeds United have come alive in the market once again, and could cap off this grandstand finish to the transfer window by adding yet another attacker to their roster...

Who are Leeds United signing?

The front four that started against Ipswich Town at the weekend was fluid and ferocious in attack, with each of Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter, Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto all finding the net in a 4-3 win.

However, for all the quality they boast, history dictates that they will remain relatively unreliable to last throughout the entire campaign, given the injury woes of the Colombian, and the lack of Premier League appearances for the latter.

Additional firepower is needed to offset any potential lack of fitness, with Daniel Farke clearly understanding this, given what journalist Alan Nixon has recently noted on his Patreon.

He sought to detail their interest in West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangnana on Sunday, claiming that they remain in the hunt to snag a late deal for the £20k-per-week winger.

As deadline day fast approaches, they are reportedly keeping an eye on his situation to see whether an opportunity for a swoop opens up, with the Baggies potentially keen to cash in on the struggling speedster.

How good is Grady Diangana?

Of all that attacking talent that could benefit from the arrival of the 25-year-old Albion star, it would likely be Gnonto who is most aided, given he is still so young and therefore incredibly raw for the Championship.

The Italy international has endured a tumultuous last few weeks at Elland Road, having pushed for an exit, handing in a transfer request, before withdrawing it and returning to the starting side.

Now set to star for the foreseeable future for the club, Farke will likely be reliant on his youthful trickery and dynamism to propel them through the numerous fixtures that continue to come their way.

However, signing Diangana could pose a masterstroke from the Yorkshire outfit, adding depth in that position to keep the 19-year-old on his toes after his questionable attitude led to scorn from his fanbase.

Gnonto cannot be allowed to think that he is a guaranteed starter, and despite the recent struggling form of the Baggies man, he would still offer plenty to Leeds' side.

Well-versed at this level, Diangana has enjoyed 102 appearances in the Championship, having scored four and assisted three in the competition just last season. However, his most outstanding campaign came during the 2019/20 term when he fired his side to promotion, scoring eight and assisting seven before moving to the Hawthorns permanently from West Ham United.

It was therefore no surprise to see the winger's "magic" later lauded by journalist Graeme Brown back in 2021.

The quality is within him, he just needs the right coach to usher it to the forefront. After all, even if the 25-year-old's attacking quality falters, he is never one to shirk his defensive duties; when compared to other wingers across the eight divisions most similar to the Championship, Diangana sits in the top 14% for tackles per 90 and the top 12% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

As a slightly older figure than Gnonto, his presence would not only offer depth across the entire front line, but also allow the former FC Zurich star to develop his game by learning from the experienced whiz and assimilating the outstanding facets of his game into his own.

Having posted eight goal contributions across all English senior competitions just last season, the foundation for unbridled success has been planted. Now, with the Baggies forward potentially breathing down his neck for that starting spot, whilst also mentoring his steady rise to the elite level, it is sure to make the explosive asset truly unplayable at this level.