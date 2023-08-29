Leeds United could be set to add yet another electric attacker to their already potent front line, as manager Daniel Farke seeks to truly blow Championship defences away...

Who could Leeds United sign this summer?

With Joel Piroe, Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Siniterra and Georginio Rutter all scoring at the weekend, it would be easy to assume that this foursome will be near-impossible to displace given the quality they boast for a side at this level.

However, such is the gruelling schedule that the competition commands, eventually they will need resting, or at the very least need ample competition to keep their hunger levels high.

Having already shown a penchant for snagging unknown wingers from lesser-valued leagues, it seems they are set to emulate such success with a swoop for Joseph Paintsil.

Journalist Santi Aouna would write on social media:

"Leeds and Genk have an agreement for the transfer of Joseph Paintsil. The player has an agreement in personal terms. But the agent and the player arguing with Genk over a Loyalty Payment".

Alternative reports suggest Genk would accept a fee of around £8.5m for the Ghanaian whiz services, via Sky Sports Transfer Centre [22/08, 16:49].

Despite that agreement, however, a move has indeed stalled according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth, with the player believed to be at loggerheads with Genk over exit terms.

Who is Joseph Paintsil?

Whilst likely an unknown name to most, what the 25-year-old speedster has been doing in Belgian football has been nothing short of sensational.

Emerging as a young star in his homeland, the Ghana international would spend a sole season loan in Hungary, before using that European platform to earn his current move. He has starred for Genk ever since, with another loan spell seemingly unlocking his talents.

Last year marked the true standout for the dynamic forward, who added tangible assets to his already frightening play style to make him one of the division's most feared stars.

Dominating from either flank, he would score 14 and assist 14 more across just 30 league appearances, finishing the season with a sensational 32 goal contribution across all competitions.

It was no surprise to see him lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who sought to outline the fine recruitment strategy of his current club.

He wrote:

"On the bench the likes of Paintsil, Lucumi, Heynen, Jackers, Piotrowski, Seigers, Fiolic, and Ingvartsen. Great team with many superb young players."

Should Farke seek to place his faith in such an unknown commodity, bringing in Paintsil despite his lack of experience at the top level, it could actually mirror their current success earned with Gnonto.

After all, Jesse Marsch bought the 19-year-old just last summer from FC Zurich, with the £5m fee expended questionable given he was coming off the back of just an eight-goal haul in the Swiss top flight.

However, he took to English football with ease, swiftly earning praise for his dynamic showings that lit up Elland Road.

He would post eight goal contributions across all senior English competitions, with pundit Tam McManus even branding him a "pocket rocket".

Such was the success earned, he has already seen his price tag soar, with Everton seeing fit to bid £25m for his services this window - had they sold, it would have represented a 400% profit from just one year of development.

Given the clear financial restraints that their relegation will have placed upon them, investing in the unknown represents a fine option for Farke to continue bolstering his team without the huge risk that a big outlay can bring.

However, given how Paintsil is far more established than Gnonto was when he joined, there is precedent to believe that he can surpass the success earned with the Italy international at Elland Road.