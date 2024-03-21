Whilst much of Leeds United's focus is of course on winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, those at Elland Road have also been turning their attention towards keeping hold of Daniel Farke's best players when the summer rolls around.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites are close to completing an incredible promotion comeback in the Championship to bounce straight back to the top flight after last season's relegation. Farke's side could even pick up the Championship title in what would be a monumental failure from Leicester City's perspective, given that the Foxes looked destined to stroll towards glory at one stage.

Yet, despite silverware and promotion potentially awaiting at the end of the season, Leeds could still face a battle to keep hold of their best players this summer. Already, Crysencio Summerville has attracted plenty of reported interest from the likes of Chelsea, whilst Leeds are reportedly set to offer Archie Gray another new contract in a drastic attempt to fend off interest in their young star this summer.

However, we wouldn't be talking about potential Elland Road exits without talking about Wilfried Gnonto. Phil Hay initially reported in January that the winger was close to signing a new contract at the club in a positive update. Now in March, however, the Yorkshire club still face a nervous wait.

Related Leeds academy POTY who debuted under Bielsa is now playing in 4th tier The 5 foot 8 Whites whiz has dropped down the leagues since he made his breakthrough at Elland Road.

According to Graeme Bailey, Gnonto is yet to fully sign a new deal at Leeds, despite his representatives agreeing on terms with the club.

“Yeah it was close I was told. Terms were virtually agreed with him. At the time Leeds didn’t think he was going anywhere. I think they will just sit down and assess in the summer again. It is all well and good agreeing terms with the reps and stuff, but the player has to sign it as well. “It helps now that he is looking a lot happier under Daniel Farke and where Leeds are going, so I think Leeds back in the Premier League with him, he’s good friends with Summerville, there is every chance if you go up he signs a new deal.”

Gnonto would be crucial to Premier League survival

Whilst he has endured his struggles throughout the current campaign, especially in the first half, Gnonto has proven his worth in the last month or so and that should only lead to a new contract. The Italian has shown the kind of form needed to keep a side in the Premier League, which may prove to be crucial if the Whites earn promotion this season.

With eight goals and two assists in all competitions this season - six of which have come in his last nine games - Gnonto has finally rediscovered his best form at Elland Road to steal the headlines for the right reasons in their push for Championship glory. A new contract would be a fitting end to a fine period of form.