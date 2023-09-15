Wilfried Mbappé, father to Paris Saint-Germain superstars Kylian and Ethan, is a very private man and tries to remain outside of the public eye.

He isn't on social media which leads people to want to know more about him, so, Football FanCast has decided to answer some of the most googled questions about the father of one of the most famous footballers in the world.

Who is Wilfried Mbappé?

Wilfried Mbappé is the proud father of PSG duo Ethan and Kylian. The latter is widely considered as one of the best footballers in the world.

Whilst Ethan, who is eight years younger than his older brother Kylian, is yet to make his senior debut for The Parisians but is a regular for the under-19s despite being just 16-years-old, so clearly a very talented player himself.

Wilfried also has an adopted son called Jires Kembo Ekoko, who was also a professional footballer for Stade Rennais, amongst other clubs. Ekoko was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and was sent to Bondy as a young child by his parents in order to further his education.

According to reports, Wilfried did play football himself but decided to take up coaching and became the Bondy youth leader, helping players to develop their talent but also careers.

He played a role in the development of Arsenal defender William Saliba and Fiorentina winger Jonathan Ikoné, to name a couple, during his spell at the Paris-based club.

What nationality is Wilfried Mbappé?

Wilfried Mbappé was born in Douala, Cameroon and later moved to France, where his two biological sons Kylian and Ethan were born and raised whilst his adopted son Jires was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Wilfried also has Nigerian roots.

What is Wilfried Mbappé's height?

Wilfried Mbappé is 5 ft 10 which is the exact same height as his son Kylian, although, 16-year-old son Ethan is already 5 ft 9, so he could overtake the pair.

What is Wilfried Mbappé's age?

Wilfried Mbappé was born on the 11th of October 1970.

He is 52-years-old.

Where is Wilfried Mbappé now?

Wilfried Mbappé lives a low-profile life and is rarely pictured, but one would assume, like his son, he spends much of his time in Paris.

He is the agent of Kylian and likely works around the clock to help him in his business ventures, PR duties and negotiating contracts with Paris Saint-Germain.

He certainly would've been busy this summer with all the transfer speculation linking Kylian with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who had a bid accepted worth £259m.

Though, that move ultimately failed to come to fruition after the French superstar rejected the colossal one-year contract offer from the Saudi side.

Wilfried would've been tasked with the difficult job of rekindling the relationship between Kylian and the club after his son was banished from first-team training due to a contract stand-off.

The 2018 World Cup winner is now back training with the squad and has enjoyed a terrific start to the season, scoring five goals in three games.

He and his father are in talks to extend his deal, with the forward's current contract due to expire next year, thus making him available to leave on a free transfer.

What is Wilfried Mbappé net worth?

As of 2022, it was reported Wilfried Mbappé had an estimated net worth of $5m (£4m).

Although, only he himself will know the accurate number. Much of the figures on the web will be very rough estimates.

But with the sizable responsibility of being Kylian Mbappé's agent, he likely gets well looked after financially by his superstar son, who is reportedly worth $180m (£144.7m).

Who is Wilfried Mbappé's wife and family?

Wilfried is a father of three children who are married. He is married to Fayza Lamari, and has been for about two decades. His wife was a former handball player who was also active in football.