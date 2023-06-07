The future of Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace is yet to be determined, but the latest update in the saga may shed light on where the Ivorian winger will end up next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Eagles star has not agreed terms with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr, at this stage. He tweeted:

"Wilfried Zaha has not agreed terms with Al Nassr at this stage. Saudi club has approached him but nothing done.

"Understand Zaha’s priority remains European football, attracting strong interest from Champions League clubs."

Which clubs want to sign Wilfried Zaha?

Indeed, Zaha’s future is more likely to reside in Europe, with the winger prioritising European football at his next club.

Zaha signed a 5-year contract in 2017 worth an estimated £26 million, per Spotrac.

That £130k-per-week contract runs out this summer, and Zaha’s future is still up in the air. Palace have made their intentions clear that they want to keep the player and have tabled a whopping £150k-per-week offer for the club hero to stay on at Selhurst Park.

Zaha has attracted interest from the Middle East, especially from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi clubs are set to splash the cash this summer, with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo both signing for clubs in the Saudi Pro League in the last six months.

But Romano has stated that Zaha is more attracted to the prospect of playing in the Champions League than a move to Saudi Arabia.

Atletico Madrid are the latest European side Zaha has been linked with, as they look to rebound after a difficult 2022/23 season under Diego Simone.

What club should sign Wilfried Zaha?

The romantic ending to the Zaha saga would be for the winger to stay at Crystal Palace. But how realistic this is would be a different question.

Zaha has spent almost his entire career at Palace since breaking into the senior team through the academy in 2009.

The long-serving Eagles star helped fire Palace to promotion from the Championship in 2013, scoring two memorable goals in the playoff semi-final win over rivals Brighton. That season, Sir Alex Ferguson made Zaha the final signing of his tenure at Manchester United, but the transfer proved to be a failure.

Zaha made just two Premier League appearances for United and was loaned out to Cardiff City in 2014 where he made 12 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

In total, the 30-year-old dynamo has made 458 appearances for The Eagles, scoring 90 goals. Wilfried is a club legend and a fan favourite, and to see the winger finish his club career at his boyhood club would be part of the romance football is lacking in this current era.