A "really good" Manchester United player is now set to leave the club during the January transfer window, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have been a bizarre team to watch this season, somehow being both hugely entertaining and head-scratching at the same time. United have done well to win some matches that they haven't necessarily played well in, but equally, far too many disappointing results have come their way when they really could have won, both in the Premier League and the Champions League.

There could be plenty of focus on incoming business at Old Trafford when the January transfer window opens next month, with additions needed particularly in defence. Lisandro Martinez arguably feels like the only genuinely strong option at centre-back now, and he is currently out injured. Jean-Clair Todibo is a very popular name in the rumour mill, while Benfica rising star Antonio Silva has been strongly linked with Man Utd.

On the flip side, there are also players who United could be looking to offload in the near future, with several established figures out of contract at the end of the season, including Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial.

Van de Beek 100% certain to to leave Man Utd - Romano

Writing on X on Friday, Romano claimed that Van de Beek "will leave" Manchester United in January, also sharing Erik Ten Hag's comments regarding his compatriot's future.

"I really think Donny has to play. It a slow start in the season because he still recovered from physical setbacks. But now he is back...and I can see that he has to play. For his career, for everything."

In truth, Van de Beek's time as a United player has been largely disastrous, considering how big his reputation was when he arrived at the club back in 2020. At that point, he had recently starred in Ten Hag's Ajax team that reached the Champions League semi-finals a year earlier, but he has never come close to repeating those performances at Old Trafford.

In the past three-and-a-bit years, the Dutchman has had to make do with a peripheral role for the Red Devils, with Van de Beek's stats standing at just four goal involvements in 62 appearances, which is a scarcely believable return for an attacking player.

Donny Van de Beek's Man Utd stats Total Appearances 62 Goals 2 Assists 2

While some supporters may still retain some hope that Van de Beek can come good at United - he is still only 26 years of age and has been described as a "really good" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp - it feels like the right time for the club to cash in on him in January, receiving some good money for him in the process.

They are clearly unlikely to be able to recoup the £35m they paid for him back in 2020, given the manner in which he has dropped off, but there will still be clubs who will believe they can get the best out of him.

If Van de Beek returns from injury and suddenly proves himself in the New Year, there could just be a lingering chance for him to salvage his United career, but it feels like a natural time to part ways.