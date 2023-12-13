Sunderland made it two wins from two last night under Mike Dodds' short-term interim phase as manager, Jobe Bellingham the match-winner at the Stadium of the Light as the Black Cats showed determination and grit to beat Daniel Farke's high-flying and confident Leeds United side 1-0.

That narrow win was secured even without a recognised striker in the Black Cats line-up, attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard chosen as the lone centre-forward by Dodds for the match after a blistering cameo against West Bromwich Albion before the mid-week contest saw him grab two pivotal assists.

Sunderland's search for a brand-new deadly striker continues however, the Championship promotion hopefuls never quite replacing the regular flow of goals Ross Stewart provided with another deadly recruit when the Scotsman left in the summer for Southampton.

But, a more pressing search at this moment in time for the Championship club is securing a new manager to lead the team after Tony Mowbray's surprise axing.

Reports coming out from the Stadium of Light suggest that the Black Cats could have found their perfect man to replace the out-going 60-year-old, with Will Still's name floating about again as a major contender for the vacancy.

Sunderland manager latest

Murmurings from multiple football sources suggest that Sunderland have now sat down to talk with Will Still over leaving Stade De Reims behind to take the reins of the Tyne and Wear club, with football journalist Ed Aarons even stating yesterday that "positive talks" had been held over the possibility of Still coming in.

L'Equipe in France are also reporting on Still talking with the Black Cats over a move, the current Ligue 1 manager concerned by Reims' "lack of ambition" and dreams of managing in the Premier League potentially with Sunderland could well be too tempting.

One current Sunderland attacker could really benefit from the 31-year-old boss coming in at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats striker in question is still yet to score in the Championship for Sunderland after joining the second-tier club on loan.

Mason Burstow is the attacker in dire need of a goal and looking at what Still did for Folarin Balogun at Reims, there must be cautious excitement if the Black Cats are successful in their pursuit of the Belgian hot property as manager.

Still could transform Burstow

Praised by then Charlton Athletic chairman Thomas Sandgaard for being a "very talented player" before a major money away, Burstow bursting onto the scene with the Addicks at a very young age as a promising striker saw Chelsea swoop in to sign the starlet last year.

Burstow would score six goals in total for the League One side before packing his bags to sign for the Premier League giants, going on to play in the Premier League 2.

His time away from the Valley hasn't quite gone to plan however, the Blues loaning their 20-year-old prospect to Sunderland this season therefore to see if the youngster could handle the cut and thrust of the Championship.

Burstow is still goalless for the Black Cats from 11 appearances in all competitions this season, even despite previous boss Mowbray hyping up the youngster's finishing ability in training when quizzed on the Chelsea loanee's set of skills.

Still coming into the building could be just what Burstow needs to kick on, Arsenal youngster Balogan's speedy progression under the eclectic Belgian manager is proof that Still can enhance raw talents and develop them quickly.

The American striker would go on to score 22 goals from 39 appearances under Still's guidance at Reims during the 2022/23 season, going on to be successful elsewhere at fellow Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

Burstow is currently way down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light however, featuring for the Sunderland U21's recently instead of starting in the senior set-up with a spot on the substitutes bench customary now for the 20-year-old.

Still would assess the full squad at his disposal if he is was appointed as the next Sunderland manager and give everyone the time of day though, Burstow praying that his game could come on on leaps and bounds under the current Reims boss.