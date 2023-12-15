The Sunderland rumour mill is pointing in the direction of Will Still coming in as the next Black Cats boss, despite new developments suggesting the Tyne and Wear outfit might delve back into the pool of managers available in Sweden with Jimmy Thelin also linked from IF Elfsborg.

Thelin doesn't however look a good fit for the style of football Sunderland like to play - the 45-year-old known to favour a long-ball approach as has been reported by football journalist Michael Graham - and so Still is very much in the driver's seat to be appointed soon.

If the Stade De Reims boss is chosen to be Tony Mowbray's successor, he could shake things up and make this Manchester United reserve player his first notable signing.

Amad Diallo rejoining the Black Cats under Still's tenure would also instantly win supporters over to the eclectic Belgian manager's ways, with recent reports suggesting that the Championship club are interested in making this reunion happen.

Sunderland transfers latest

TEAMtalk reported yesterday that Sunderland were keen on signing Diallo in January on loan, the dynamic Red Devils attacker loved by the Stadium of Light masses during his first glowing loan stint at the club.

The Championship promotion candidates were hopeful of extending the loan in the summer but a move never materialised, Diallo still adamant that he wanted to fight for his future at Old Trafford and make an impression on Erik ten Hag instead of being shipped out again.

Yet, with first-team minutes still limited for the Ivorian forward at the Theatre of Dreams, Diallo - who has been hampered by injury of late - could fancy returning back to the Black Cats to strut his stuff in a potential January move.

Current Sunderland first-teamer Patrick Roberts will become more and more anxious about this possible transfer becoming a reality, Roberts potentially displaced from the line-up by Still if Diallo were to join.

How Amad Diallo compares to Patrick Roberts

Both attackers on their day are known to have a skillset that means they can pull off an extraordinary strike from nowhere, Roberts hammering the ball into the net last season against Watford which proved to be crucial in their hunt for the playoffs.

Likewise, Diallo - who has been dubbed "an absolute wizard" by journalist James Copley - also has the ability to conjure up sublime moments of magic as was seen in his dramatic curled effort against Luton Town in the playoff semi-finals last season, hitting a sublime free-kick into the back of the net to level the tie in the first leg.

It saw the Ivorian described as an "amazing talent" during this first loan spell by Mowbray, Man United having previously splashed the cash on an exciting Diallo by spending £37.2m to secure his services in 2021.

As for Roberts, his powers have faded this campaign for Sunderland with the former Celtic man largely going anonymous when his team needs him to step up and be counted.

The 26-year-old only has a single assist to his name for the season to date, way off his five goals and seven assists he managed in the entirety of his last campaign in the second tier which saw him hailed at the time as "magic" by Mowbray.

Moreover, Still could take a fancy to the £29k-per-week Diallo more than Roberts in terms of the style of player he wants to work with. At Reims, the Belgian manager has garnered a reputation for getting the best out of hungry and raw young talents as was showcased in Folarin Balogun's development under the 31-year-old in Ligue 1.

Therefore, Diallo - who netted 14 goals and provided four assists in all competitions last season - could see Sunderland as an even more attractive club to rejoin with Still at the helm.

The Black Cats will have to fend off interest from table-toppers Leicester City however, according to Football Insider, but those connected to the Tyne and Wear side will be optimistic that Diallo will come back to Sunderland with unfinished business on his mind.