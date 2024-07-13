A Manchester United player who Erik ten Hag has called "brilliant" is close to sealing a move away from Old Trafford this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

While the Red Devils are yet to complete a summer signing to date, it does look as though Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Dan Ashworth and Ten Hag are working hard on completing some significant business. Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee looks the most likely next addition for United, with a move for the Dutchman seemingly edging closer all the time, but other players have been also been linked in recent days.

Alongside Zirkzee, Crystal Palace and England midfielder Eberechi Eze has been named as a reported target for United, following an impressive season for the Eagles that saw him stand out as one of their key men. There is plenty of interest in the 26-year-old from other top Premier League clubs, though.

The Red Devils are also rumoured to have turned their attention to Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, although whether the club feel the need to bring in both the Englishman and Zirkzee remains to be seen.

With Luke Shaw and injury-prone figure who isn't getting any younger, another left-back needs to be looked at this summer, and Chelsea ace Ben Chilwell has been linked with a switch to United. His stock has arguably fallen of late, having failed to make England's Euro 2024 squad, but he may feel that a move to Old Trafford could give him a new lease of life.

"Brilliant" Man Utd player close to exit

Taking to X, Romano said the Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala is now close to joining Villarreal on a permanent deal, bringing an end to his time at Old Trafford: "Villarreal are closing in on deal to sign Willy Kambwala from Manchester United! Understand it will be a permanent transfer for fee around €10m for 2004 born CB."

Romano then provided more details on Saturday morning: "€10m package, add-on included. Contract until June 2029. Medical tomorrow (Sunday). Man United have buy back clause and sell-on clause. Here we go, confirmed."

It is a shame to see Kambwala leave, but assuming his exit is confirmed soon, he should be remembered for some passionate and effective performances last season, filling in amid a host of injury problems at centre-back.

Ten Hag is clearly an admirer of the £7,500-a-week-earning 19-year-old, too, saying: "[Kambwala] has been training a while with us and progressing well. The next generation need to step in and he is doing brilliant. The challenge for him is doing it consistently."

The fact that United are seemingly happy to let Kambwala leave does suggest that new signings are coming in at the back, with Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite looking like the standout options currently. Signing two of the three could be perfect, however, considering Lisandro Martinez feels like the only genuinely excellent option there currently.