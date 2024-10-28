They might only be nine Premier League games in, but this season has been brutal for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side came into the campaign as Manchester City's biggest title rivals, and while that is probably still true, injuries and suspensions are starting to take their toll.

For example, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber had to come off in the second half against Liverpool last night, and while the latter may have been suffering from a cramp, the former certainly looked hurt.

However, it's not all doom and gloom, as Arteta has a plethora of incredibly talented youngsters at his disposal, and for Wednesday night's game against Preston North End, he should hand one of them a first competitive start, alongside the more well-known Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Why Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri should start

Okay, so before we get to why the lesser-known prospect should start on Wednesday, let's take a look at why his fellow academy stars should play as well, beginning with Nwaneri.

Of all the Gunners' promising youngsters, the 17-year-old midfielder probably receives the most coverage from fans and pundits alike, and for good reason, as when he's played for the first team this season, he has impressed, and Martin Odegaard's absence has left a hole in the team he could fill.

For example, while he might not be as technically astute as Leandro Trossard at present, the Enfield-born dynamo has shown that he can add some much-needed directness and energy to the team's midfield when he comes off the bench, as he did against Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

Moreover, in his only start of the campaign, against Bolton Wanderers, the 5 foot 9 prodigy scored a brace and generally looked like the best player on the pitch, so with the club captain still out and the level of opposition being what it is, he must start against Preston.

Likewise, Lewis-Skelly, who also started and starred in that game, will likely start on Wednesday, as he's seemingly become Arteta's go-to substitute for the starting left-back in recent weeks, ahead of both Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko, and it's easy to see why.

The Islington-born gem is brilliant on the ball, as demonstrated by the defence-splitting pass he played against Bolton and the numerous passes he played against Liverpool; he's reasonably secure and, perhaps most importantly, has shown a maturity far beyond his years, coming on in crunch moments against Manchester City last month, the Reds on Sunday and playing 18 minutes in the Champions League last week.

Lastly, if Timber did pick up a slight knock at the Emirates, it would be mad to play him in the League Cup, so there is a perfect opportunity to hand the Hale End ace another start.

However, as Arsenal fans will be all too aware, Gabriel is also likely to be unfit for Wednesday at the very least, and while it's yet another gut punch for the title-chasing team, his absence presents another opportunity for a lesser-known youngster to pick up his first competitive start for the club.

Why Ayden Heaven should start

Yes, the academy gem in question is 18-year-old Ayden Heaven, who may be known to Arsenal fans but remains a relative unknown to the broader footballing community - at least for now, anyway.

Now, the first thing to say is that, unlike the two young stars mentioned above, the 6 foot 2 ace has yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team and will therefore be making a big step-up if he does start on Wednesday, but Arteta will never know if he's ready to make the jump unless he gives him the chance.

Fortunately, it would appear that the manager rates the young "beast", as dubbed by podcaster WIll Balsam, as he gave him plenty of game time during the club's pre-season tour against some big teams like Manchester United and Liverpool. On top of that, the Spaniard also named the promising gem on the bench for the North London derby and the game against Bolton earlier this season.

Heaven's U21 record Position Appearances Centre-Back 16 Left-Back 5 Left Midfield 1 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, away from first-team action, the young Englishman has also impressed for the U21 side, where he's made 23 appearances, playing mainly as a centre-back but also making appearances at left-back in left midfield, where he has been able to show off his "insane" passing range, as Balsam described it.

Ultimately, it's a lot to ask of Heaven to make his first start for the club on Wednesday, but with Gabriel likely out of action for some time and the opposition being what it is, he could really help Arteta navigate the current injury crisis, and who knows, if he plays well enough, he could find himself making more first team appearances in the coming months, alongside Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly.