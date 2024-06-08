A homegrown £198,000-per-week player could now be tempted to make a move back to Arsenal this summer, and it is believed the Gunners are equally interested in this potential move.

Edu and Arteta target four key Arsenal signings this summer

The consensus at Arsenal this summer is that they will be in the market for a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward at least (Simon Collings), as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar plot ways to evolve the squad further.

Defensively, a new full-back who'd come in as a natural alternative to the likes of Ben White, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu is possible. Arsenal are thought to have a real interest in Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu for the role, but they're also plotting potential moves for centre-backs.

Edu is believed to have his eyes on Crystal Palace stalwart Marc Guehi, who may well depart Selhurst Park this summer amid the growing clamor for his signature. In midfield, Arsenal could need a replacement for Thomas Partey, with the Ghanaian expected to leave after a season of very limited opportunities (Fabrizio Romano).

Going forward, Arsenal are almost certain to sign a prolific new striker, despite the fine form of Kai Havertz in a makeshift number 10 role, as has been widely reported for quite some time now.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Arteta will also need a new goalkeeping stand-in to replace Aaron Ramsdale, so there is quite a bit to do at the Emirates this summer. The England international appears set to leave in the next few months, as reported by reliable journalists like Charles Watts, coming after the former Bournemouth shot-stopper lost his place to David Raya last term.

"It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if," said Watts recently.

“The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better keeper since then.

“He’s still young, he’s homegrown, an established England international and has a long-term contract. Yes, interested clubs will know that Arsenal’s stance in any negotiations will be weakened somewhat given he is now clearly behind David Raya in the pecking order, but that shouldn’t mean the club should basically give him away."

If or when Ramsdale departs, Arsenal will not only require a new back-up keeper, but also one who could fill their homegrown quota like the 25-year-old.

Arsenal could re-sign Wojciech Szczesny who'd be tempted

Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny could be a very interesting candidate, and it is believed that Arsenal are keen on the possibility of a reunion.

Szczesny is thought to be tempted by a move back to England as Arsenal target him, according to HITC, with the £198,000-per-week ace likely to be granted an exit from Turin given their domino of keepers.

The Pole actually does count as a homegrown player, so Arteta could fully replace Ramsdale with a move for the former Gunner.