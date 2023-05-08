Wolverhampton Wanderers have not entered discussions with Barcelona over a potential swap deal involving Ansu Fati and Ruben Neves.

Are Wolves interested in Ansu Fati?

Julen Lopetegui's men were able to secure three huge points on the weekend against their local rivals after sealing a narrow 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The points have taken Wolves 10 points clear of the drop zone as they sit up in 13th spot with just three games remaining in their campaign.

But their expected survival comes at a time when the future of one of their star players could be set to leave the club over the coming months.

Indeed, the future of Neves is up in the air as he looks set to enter the final year of his contract at Molineux over the summer.

Reports have suggested Barcelona hold an interest in the Portuguese midfielder which coincides with the potential departure of Fati.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has shut down the notion of talking already taking place between the two sides.

In fact, the Italian journalist even claimed Neves is not as high on their radar as some may suggest:

(1:25) "But at the moment, from what I understand, there is absolutely nothing agreed between Barcelona and Wolves. But even something advanced because what's the point with Ansu Fati? Ansu so would love to stay at Barcelona."

"But from what I understand, Barcelona at the moment have not given any kind of green light to potential swap deal with Wolves involving, Ruben Neves.

"Why? Because the priority of Xavi in that position is not Ruben Neves. Ruben Neves is a player that Barcelona already discussed internally, but it's not something that they are considering to do as a priority signing in this moment."

Would Fati improve Wolves?

What is apparent, is if this is a potential deal that could happen over the summer, Wolves would not be receiving a direct replacement for Neves in Fati.

The young Spaniard typically plays on the left-wing and has shown the ability to play across the frontline at the Camp Nou (via Transfermarkt).

Fati has offered a return of four goals and four assists in La Liga this season across his 31 appearances, however, it is worth noting on 11 of those games have come from the starting XI.

Diego Costa's signing has failed to provide Wolves with much in front of goal with the veteran having only returned one goal across his 21 league appearances (via Transfermarkt).

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see whether Lopetegui could potentially opt to move away from a two-man frontline next season and play with a front three.

This could possibly see competition for the spot on the left if Fati was to arrive with Pedro Neto playing a significant role in the Wolves side - when fit.

However, comparing the two players, Neto has offered Wolves with a higher number of shot-creating actions, progressive distance and take-ons per 90 minutes (via FBref).

Although Fati has been hailed as a "magician" in the past by broadcaster Kaylyn Kyle, perhaps he may not be the answer Wolves are looking for.