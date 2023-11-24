Wolverhampton Wanderers are motoring in the right direction, especially following their wonderful comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League prior to the international break.

This should give Gary O’Neil plenty of confidence as his side prepare to take on Fulham in their first fixture back, but he must be wary of complacency.

Indeed, Wolves have defeated Spurs and Manchester City while drawing with Newcastle United, yet they have slipped to defeat against Sheffield United and Ipswich Town this term.

The performance vs Spurs was a step in the right direction, yet not everyone was impressive during the match…

Hee-Chan Hwang’s game vs Spurs in numbers

The South Korean forward has been in splendid form this season, scoring seven goals in just 13 games, while chipping in with three assists.

He drew a blank against Spurs, however, in what was one of his worst performances this term. The 27-year-old managed just one shot during the tie, and it was off target, while succeeding with just 25% of his dribble attempts, indicating that he wasn’t quite the danger in the final third that he often has been.

The forward also was careless in possession, losing the ball 11 times and he managed to complete just 12 passes during the match, the lowest out of the Wolves starting XI.

With a winnable tie against the Cottagers fast approaching, O’Neil could boldly ditch Hwang for a player who made an instant impact against Spurs – Pablo Sarabia.

Pablo Sarabia’s season in numbers

While the Spaniard isn’t a centre-forward, O’Neil could adapt his formation to drop Hwang to the bench and give the £90k-per-week maestro a starting berth against the Cottagers.

The former Paris Saint-Germain gem – lauded as “impressive” by Thomas Tuchel previously – enjoyed a solid cameo against the North London side a couple of weeks ago.

He replaced midfielder Joao Gomes with just three minutes of normal time remaining and after only a few minutes on the pitch, he netted the equaliser.

Not only that, but the 31-year-old even managed to squeeze in an assist for Mario Lemina’s winner, while he also made one key pass and created one big chance – all in just a 12-minute spell on the pitch.

While his ability to make an immediate impact from the bench is a weapon O’Neil is utilising, Sarabia certainly deserves a start against Fulham on Monday evening.

He has started only four matches all season, but during those appearances from the first whistle, the winger has registered three assists – all against Blackpool in the EFL Cup – and if he can replicate his display from a few weeks ago, he could offer Wolves something different in the attack.

Hwang wasn’t quite at the races against Ange Postecoglou’s men prior to the international break and, in order to carry on their good form of late, O’Neil should drop him to the bench and unleash Sarabia instead.

Depending on other results across the weekend, a win for the Old Gold could see them enter the top half of the table, and it might just be the catalyst for a solid run into the festive season.