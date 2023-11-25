The Wolverhampton Wanderers faithful must have felt some trepidation when Julen Lopetegui announced he was departing the Old Gold after just nine months due to a difference of opinion on key matters.

The Spaniard had guided the club to Premier League safety having looked a lost cause upon his arrival, and it appeared as though they would face another relegation battle this term.

Under Gary O’Neil, however, the Molineux outfit have perhaps surprised a few people with their performances during the opening few months of the 2023/24 season.

Not only did they defeat Tottenham Hotspur in their last match before the international break, but the club also defeated Manchester City while gaining a draw against Newcastle United, proving that on their day, they can mix it with the elite.

Consistency is a problem, as Wolves slipped up to Sheffield United and Ipswich Town, yet this will come with time and things are looking good at the Old Gold.

O’Neil has largely inherited a squad which was built by his predecessors, yet with the January transfer window fast approaching, the former Bournemouth manager could delve into the market and bring a player or two to the club in order to bulk up his squad.

Wolves transfer news

With this in mind, Wolves have are said to be in the race for Le Havre defender Arouna Sangante, according to Football Insider, with the centre-back also being targeted by Newcastle at present.

The Molineux side will also face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United, City and Chelsea for his signature in the coming weeks - as per a prior report from the same publication - and the odds are certainly against them.

Scouts have been sent by the club to monitor his performances and the good news is he could be signed for a fee of around £20m, an affordable figure.

O’Neil must act swiftly, however, due to the reported interest from some of the biggest clubs on the continent and the next few weeks could be crucial in their chase for the youngster.

Wolves have had some success with signing players from Ligue 1 in the past and could the manager repeat their Rayan Ait-Nouri masterclass by luring Sangante to the Midlands?

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s market value at Wolves

The defender initially joined the club on a season-long loan deal in 2020, before sealing a permanent switch a year later for a fee of £9.5m and it has proven to be a wonderful bargain.

Since the start of the 2021/22 season, the Frenchman has featured 68 times for the club and has scored three goals and registered seven assists, proving he is a threat going forward from the left side of the defence.

His performances this season have been solid and he currently ranks sixth across the squad for successful dribbles per game (1.7) in the Premier League, along with ranking fifth for key passes per game (0.8) and seventh for accurate passes per game (25.8), demonstrating that he has been one of O’Neil’s most consistent performers in the top flight.

His current market value according to Football Transfers is €14.6m (£12.6m) and while this has decreased slightly, at one stage during his spell at Wolves, he was valued at €25.8m (£22.4m) and if he continues these recent impressive performances, there is no doubt that his value can rise again.

The likes of Chelsea, Juventus and Liverpool have all been keeping tabs on the left back over the previous 12 months and if he does move, he would certainly generate the Old Gold a serious profit in the process.

They can repeat this masterclass by signing Sangante in January, and he has the potential to develop into a wonderful defender for Wolves.

Arouna Sangante’s career statistics

The 21-year-old was hailed as “interesting” alongside a cohort of fellow Senegal youngsters under the age of 23 by talent scout Jacek Kulig and his displays for Le Havre recently have certainly backed up this assertion.

The centre-back starred for the club as they won the Ligue 2 title last season to gain promotion back to the top flight after an absence of 14 years and they currently occupy seventh place in the table.

Arouna Sangante's Ligue 1 stats 2023/24 Accurate passes per game 40 Tackles per game 1.5 Interceptions per game 2.4 Aerial Duels won per game 1.8 Possession lost per game 8.5 Stats via Sofascore

This season, the defender has helped his side keep five clean sheets in ten matches – including against Lyon and AS Monaco – while he has also won 56% of his total duels per game – which works out as 4.3 each match – and he is one of the many reasons why the club are doing so well this term.

The in-demand ace is also showing exemplary leadership qualities as he is the youngest captain in Ligue 1 and this could certainly benefit Wolves, who could do with someone who will add some leadership into the group.

Although still raw and developing, Sangante currently ranks in the top 1% for interceptions per 90 (2.4) when compared to his positional peers in Europe’s big five leagues, and he even ranks in the top 13% for shot-creating actions per 90 (1.2), suggesting that he is excellent at winning the ball back while also providing a surprise element going forward.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke dubbed the defender as a “sensation” following his recent links to the Premier League big guns and, judging by his displays over the previous 12 months, he could be a real asset to any club in the top flight.

Wolves won't be able to offer European football or even the ability to win the biggest prizes in English football, yet he could secure regular game time at Molineux and, at this stage of his career, that is the most important thing of all.

Ait-Nouri has developed from a raw teenager with promise into a player who is being courted by Chelsea and Liverpool and, while Sangante is already being chased by those clubs, his potential remains limitless.

For just £20m, O’Neil could secure someone who will most likely generate the club a profit on their initial outlay and this should tempt him into making a more concrete move sooner rather than later.

If he doesn’t, the 40-year-old will be left behind for dust in the transfer market by the big boys of the top flight.