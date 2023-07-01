Wolverhampton Wanderers will be aiming to bolster their attacking options during the summer transfer window in order to improve on the meagre goal totals they have recorded during the two previous Premier League campaigns.

Under Bruno Lage in 2021/22, Wolves scored just 38 goals in 38 matches while they finished last term having netted just 31 goals across their fixtures, and it was clearly the ability to grind out wins under Julen Lopetegui from Christmas onwards which kept them in the top flight for another season at least.

With this in mind, there looks set to be an overhaul at the Old Gold this summer, as Adama Traore and Diego Costa have both departed following the expiration of their contracts and this could free up the wage bill for a few new additions.

Indeed, the Molineux outfit are interested in signing Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, who could be available for as little as €15m (£13m) this summer, which could become a very wise move by Lopetegui should he hit the ground running in England.

The Argentinian could form a dream duo with striker Raul Jimenez, who will be desperate to put the past year behind him and kick on during the 2023/24 campaign.

Could Wolves sign Lucas Ocampos?

With the 28-year-old not breaking the bank, he could be seen as an ideal option to add some dynamism to the Wolves side, which as mentioned earlier, struggled for goals during the league last term.

Lauded as “incredible” by Dermot Corrigan, the winger registered five goals and grabbed two assists for Sevilla across 29 games, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Ajax, yet his game is more than just goal contributions.

Across Europe’s big five leagues, Ocampos ranked in the top 14% for successful take ons per 90 (2.45) and in the top 17% for touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 (5.32), which is decent considering he started only 16 times across both La Liga and the Europa League.

Combining this with his ability to recover loose balls (ranked in top 8% across the big five leagues with 5.91 ball recoveries per 90) could allow him to flourish on the right wing and Jimenez could be the man to take advantage.

The Mexican striker played just 20 times for the Old Gold during 2022/23 due to suffering knee and hip problems, yet if he could replicate the form he showed during his first two years at the club, where he netted 44 goals, the supporters could be in for a treat.

Ocampos could use his ability to take the ball past defenders and create chances for Jimenez to tuck away and after a dry period in terms of goals since 2021, as another season like last might just condemn them to relegation.

Lopetegui must act swiftly to sign the Sevilla gem, and for £13m, it could be a bargain.