Highlights Wolves are set to sell Matheus Nunes to Manchester City and are looking for replacements as a result.

One potential option could cost in the region of £21m and boasts similar qualities to Nunes.

Wolves have already lodged one bid for the player this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have begrudgingly accepted Manchester City's £50m offer for midfield maestro Matheus Nunes in the dying embers of the summer transfer window, and now need to replace the Portuguese talent.

While the Citizens have allowed exciting midfielder Tommy Doyle to join the Old Gold in a separate deal, Gary O'Neil will still hope to land a replacement for his star midfielder.

As such, the Premier League outfit are reportedly pushing to sign a replacement before the window closes tonight, with a Ligue 1 star lined up.

What's the latest on Habib Diarra to Wolves?

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves are working on deals for Strasbourg duo Habib Diarra and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, with the former viewed as the perfect heir to Nunes' role in the team, though have seen opening proposals rejected.

Previously, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claimed that Diarra was subject to a €25m (£21m) bid.

How good is Habib Diarra?

Diarra boasts some impressive attack-minded qualities from the centre of the midfield, and could, therefore, prove to be a worthy successor to Nunes' position at the Molineux centre, having starred for Strasbourg over the past several campaigns.

Praised for his "dazzling" exploits by reporter Sebastian Denis, Diarra enjoyed a tremendous year with his French side last year, posting three goals and assists apiece across 18 starting appearances in Ligue 1.

A multi-functional midfielder, the 19-year-old recorded an impressive average score of 6.80 across the 2022/23 league season, complementing his goal contributions with an 81% pass completion rate and six big chances created. Impressive work for someone so young.

He also ranks among the top 18% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 2% for progressive carries, the top 18% for successful take-ons and the top 19% for progressive passes received per 90, as per FBref.

It is this progressive presence in the centre that will be crucial to Wolves' season, with the Midlands outfit likely to be battling against the threat of relegation this season, and with the Senegalese starlet opening up a new goalscoring channel in the team, chances of succeeding will only improve.

Such a set of skills leaves him in such good stead to pick up where Nunes left off, with the Portugal star hailed as "unbelievable" by ex-teammate Goncalo Santos for his intensity and technicality on the pitch.

Indeed, once proclaimed to be "one of the best players in the world" by Pep Guardiola - incredibly, over a year before his acquisition by the Sky Blues - Nunes was impressive for Wolves last season and served as a robust piece of machinery in the middle.

Given that he ranks among the top 17% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries, the top 3% for successful take-ons and the top 11% for progressive passes received per 90, it's clear to see why Wolves are hoping for Diarra to replace him.

With such little time remaining in the window and with a formal offer already rejected, time is running out; the Old Gold now have to act incisively and persuasively to clinch a new star and ensure a successful season lies ahead.