Wolverhampton Wanderers could see their January target, Geoffery Kondogbia, made available for a transfer in the summer from Atletico Madrid.

Are Wolves interested in Kondogbia?

It was reported over the January transfer window that the Premier League outfit were interested in the potential signing of the Central African midfielder.

Indeed, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following just a matter of weeks ago: "Understand Wolves approached Atleti for Kondogbia in January — PL clubs, monitoring him for July."

The 30-year-old is set to go into the summer market with just 12 months remaining on his current deal with Diego Simeone's side.

And this comes at a time when Wolves are expected to lose one of their main players with Ruben Neves reportedly set to leave the club in the summer.

In addition, their big-money signing, Matheus Nunes, has also been linked with a potential move away which could leave the Wanderers with a huge hole in the middle of the pitch.

However, it seems as if they could be handed an opportunity to bolster their squad with the expected availability of the former Inter Milan midfielder.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the 30-year-old is now expected to be put on the market for a potential exit from the Metropolitan Stadium:

(14:25) "And then Kondogbia because, in January, Kondogbia had some opportunity. I heard he had something with Wolves and other clubs in the Premier League but Atletico decided to keep him. I think in the summer he could be one of the players to leave."

Could Kondogbia replace Neves?

Kondogbia's game time under Simeone has taken a major blow over recent weeks with the midfielder having not made it off the bench since January (via Transfermarkt).

The £116k-per-week ace has racked up 10 starts in La Liga and 16 appearances in total in the Spanish top flight but it has become apparent he is not in the plans of the Atleti manager.

In comparison, Neves has been a key figure in the Wolves side for a number of years now with the captain having made 28 starts in the league alone this season (via Transfermarkt).

Kondogbia has been hailed as a midfield "monster" in the past by former talkSPORT man James Dodds and it is clear to see why when he ranks inside the top percentile for interceptions made (via Fbref).

Caveated by the fact Kondogbia's game time has been much more constricted than Neves', the Atletico midfielder has offered more tackles per 90 minutes (3.36) than the Wolves midfielder (2.39) (via FBref).

However, the Wolves man has provided much more shot-creating actions (2.25) than the 30-year-old (1.12) which does highlight their differences in an attacking sense.

But it seems as if Wolves could face competition for the midfielder who could - at least defensively - provide a good option for Julen Lopetegui in the summer.