Wolverhampton Wanderers have seen an upswing in form and performance since the appointment of Julen Lopetegui in November, but still perch just three points above the Premier League drop zone despite occupying 13th place in the division.

The fight to preserve top-flight status has embroiled around a plethora of outfits, and the finest of margins could make a huge difference as the clamber up the table continues.

Wolves have scored a joint-divisional low 22 goals this term, with Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves the Old Gold's top scorers with five strikes each, despite neither ace occupying the centre-forward role.

Raul Jimenez is a shadow of his former vigour, while January signing Matheus Cunha has yet to exhibit the desired cutting edge at Molineux; Diego Costa, an infamous titan of the Premier League, is now 34 years old and has failed to score across his 16 outings for the club.

Considering this, Lopetegui must delve into Wolves' youth ranks and offer a platform for one of the outfit's most promising young forwards: Tyler Roberts.

Who is Tyler Roberts?

The 19-year-old Roberts is a dynamic forward capable of flourishing both in a central talismanic role and on the offensive right flank, occasionally tried at left wing.

Roberts made a resounding start to life on the Old Gold pitch, scoring 16 goals and registering four assists from 37 outings at U18 level before transitioning to the U21 outfit, where he has bagged four strikes from 25 displays.

The one-cap Jamaica international has been hailed as "dangerous" by prominent Athletic reporter Tim Spiers, also praised as "excellent" and for his striking of a "great goal" by Steve Davis while plying his trade for the academy.

Having made two starts in the Football League Trophy this term, Roberts has found the net once and averaged one shot and 0.5 key passes per match, earning valuable experience as he prepares for a shot at senior action.

And with the aforementioned Jimenez failing to replicate his past feats in Wolverhampton, breathing some youthful exuberance into the side could pay dividends at the expense of the £100k-per-week man.

Jimenez, now 31 years of age, has scored 57 goals and provided 24 assists from 164 outings for Wolves, but now struggles for his clinical touch, failing to beat the goalkeeper in the top flight this year and scoring just ten goals across the past three league campaigns.

With a dynamic replacement in Roberts not only bolstering the front line but providing competition across a multitude of roles, Lopetegui could find a glittering new gem in his fold, and with the Mexican indeed seemingly past his free-flowing best, he could find himself ousted for the fresher face.