Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui scouted Atletico Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia in January and could look to issue a concrete move at the end of the campaign.

What's the latest on Kondogbia to Wolves?

According to the ever-reliable transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Wolves were mulling over the availability of Kondogbia this winter, with the La Liga star struggling for game time under Diego Simeone.

Romano said: "Understand Wolves approached Atleti for Kondogbia in January — PL clubs, monitoring him for July."

Signed for £18m in November 2020 from struggling divisional rivals Valencia - exploiting a loophole following the close of the transfer after Arsenal met Thomas Partey's £45m release clause - the Central African Republic gem could be the perfect acquisition for Molineux, who could see Ruben Neves depart from the club in a matter of months, with the likes of Liverpool enticed by the £50m-rated engine.

Does Lopetegui need Kondogbia?

Lopetegui bolstered the ranks and then some this winter, swiftly looking to wipe his sheen on Wolves' system amid relegation peril, having taken the reins in November.

Signing five first-teamers to stave off the imminent threat, Wolves have kept afloat and perch in 13th place in the Premier League after 28 matches, though the congested nature of the term stretches just four points between 12th-placed Crystal Palace and Southampton at the bottom of the pile.

Preserving top-flight status is imperative, and with Neves conducting the flow like a veritable footballing orchestrator, Lopetegui might succeed in his endeavours.

Indeed, the 26-year-old Portuguese boasts an average Sofascore rating of 7.28 this season - the highest in Wolves' squad by a considerable stretch - and has been a marvel in the ubiquity of his midfield trade, scoring five goals, forging two shots and 0.8 key passes per match and protecting the back-line with 2.4 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per outing.

Valued at just £4m by Football Transfers, the 30-year-old Kondogbia could be a shrewd signing to provide a tailor-made replacement to hold the midfield if Neves indeed leaves, with the French-born La Liga star out of contract at the end of next season.

Having made 89 appearances for the Colchoneros, the 6 foot 2 menace has not dropped below an average of 2.2 tackles or 1.6 interceptions for the outfit, as per WhoScored, indeed ranking among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's big five leagues for interceptions per 90 and the top 20% for pass completion.

Once hailed as an "octopus" by reporter Domingo Ortiz for his all-encompassing work at previous team Valencia, Kondogbia would bring the robustness needed to ensure Neves' ostensible departure does not detrimentally hamper the side's pursuit of prominence in the Premier League.

On £117k-per-week, Lopetegui would likely need to eclipse the salary paid to Neves, but at such a low cost and a pedigree flourishing on Europe's major stage for many years, he could be the perfect signing to stamp an instant and emphatic impact into the fold.