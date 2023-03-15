Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui has been handed a boost in his pursuit of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, who has reportedly expressed his desire to join the ranks at Molineux.

What's the latest on Alex Scott to Wolves?

The Telegraph's John Percy reported in January that the Old Gold were indeed interested in the flourishing starlet, but a move did not materialise due to The Robins' £25m asking price, a figure Lopetegui and co were reluctant to pay for an untested Championship commodity.

And now, according to the Express & Star's Lewis Keen, Scott favours a move to Wolves above all else, reigniting the hopes of the Old Gold that a deal could be struck this summer.

Keen said: “I think Spurs and Everton have been mentioned. There’s a few other rumours as well. But as far as I understand it, the player likes Wolves. He would be keen on the move to Wolves. It’s whether they can make it happen, and whether another club turns his head."

A dream partner for Ruben Neves?

Wolves have clearly completed their homework on City's most coveted asset, and should the cogs fall into place over the coming months, a move might indeed be forthcoming.

The revelations that Scott's interest has been piqued over a move to the Premier League outfit is will be sweet music to Lopetegui's ears, but whether his stance, or indeed Bristol City's, will change as the summer transfer window opens remains to be seen.

But in the "fearless" prodigy, as dubbed by Henry Winter, Wolves could nurture one of English football's brightest talents into a devastating phenom, with Scott having started 35 of his outfit's 36 league matches all term, scoring one goal and supplying four assists.

As per Sofascore, the dynamic ace has recorded an average match rating of 6.9 this season, completing 80% of his passes, making one key pass per match and exhibiting the combative nature of his game by forging 2.1 tackles and 0.9 interceptions per outing.

And having taken to the field in an arresting display during Bristol City's recent 3-0 FA Cup defeat at the hand of Manchester City, earning a match rating of 7.0 after succeeding with four of his five attempted dribbles and winning 11 of his 15 attempted duels, he was even hailed a "top talent" by City's £100m man Jack Grealish after his impressively stoic performance.

With a transfer, he could be the perfect partner for the established Ruben Neves, who has been the centrepiece of Wolves' engine over the past five years following his £15m transfer from Porto in 2017.

Neves is an assiduous and tenacious midfielder, having scored five goals in the Premier League this term - a joint high in the squad - completed 85% of his total passes and made 2.4 tackles per game, as per Sofascore.

This level of rock-solid assurance to provide Scott license to roam and instigate promising openings will only enhance the collective fluidity and energy of Lopetegui's outfit, and despite concerns over the price, Wolves must swoop.

Indeed, the thought of the young Championship ace battling alongside Neves is truly mouthwatering one.