Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed some gems under the Fosun Group, acquiring the likes of Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves for relatively small fees and selling them on for massive profits.

However, the Midlands club have also had their fair share of disastrous purchases, players who were signed for lots of money with an abundance of potential that couldn't hack life in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, one player in particular, who falls into this category and was brought to Molineux as a prodigy four years ago, has had a tremendous campaign and is even outscoring Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

Patrick Cutrone at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Patrick Cutrone had broken into AC Milan's first team as a mere 18-year-old back in 2017 and went on to make 90 appearances for the Rossoneri across two and a half seasons, scoring 27 goals. Former Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso even compared the centre-forward's style of play to that of club legend Filippo Inzaghi.

After failing to receive much game-time under Gattuso's successor, Marco Giampaolo, the young striker made the leap over to England as Wolves agreed an initial £16m deal for his services with £4m added on.

Unfortunately. the Italy international's time at Molineux didn't go as well as he'd have hoped. Over two seasons, Cutrone scored three goals in 28 appearances, including just two in the league.

After numerous loan spells, the Milan academy product permanently left Wolves in the summer of 2022, having been sold by former head coach Bruno Lage despite never playing a single game under the Portuguese. Cutrone blamed the ex-Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo as one of the reasons behind his struggles in England, claiming that the manager was "fixated" on playing his favourites.

Nevertheless, Cutrone moved to Serie B side Como eighteen months ago on a three-year deal for what has been described as a "nominal fee".

Patrick Cutrone's stats this season

Upon returning to his hometown of Como, Cutrone rekindled some of his goalscoring form of old, finding the net nine times in 35 games for the Italian minnows, while playing alongside former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas, although this was still an average of just 0.27 goals per game.

However, Cutrone has been far more prolific this term, banging in five goals already in 12 Serie B appearances, bringing his ratio for goals up to 0.42 per game.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old is now being coached by Fabregas, who took over as Como's head coach prior to the November international break.

Having found his shooting boots again, Cutrone looks to be getting back to his best and is even outperforming and outscoring Wolves' £15.4m signing Sasa Kalajdzic this season, who was Cutrone's replacement in the squad.

Stat Type Patrick Cutrone Sasa Kalajdzic Goals 5 2 Expected Goals 5.2 1.1 xG Per 90 0.49 0.70 Shots Per 90 4.18 2.67 Shots On Target 2 1.33 Goals Per Shot 0.11 0.50 Stats via FBref

Cutrone will undoubtedly be disappointed with his time in Wolverhampton, having joined four years ago with such promise. However, his form over the past few months could hint that the Italian just needed a longer run in the team to realise his true potential under a manager who would have given him more opportunities than Nuno did during his time in the Molineux dugout.