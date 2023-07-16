Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo won't be joining fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer according to Dean Jones.

The defender looks set to leave the Cottagers this summer according to reports.

Is Tosin Adarabioyo leaving Fulham this summer?

Reports suggest that Adarabioyo is set to end his three-season spell with the London side this summer.

Since his arrival in the summer of 2020, the defender has made 107 appearances for the club across both the Premier League and the Championship. He was a crucial part in helping the club secure their first Premier League top-half finish in over a decade.

However, contract talks between Fulham and Adarabioyo have stalled according to reports, and the Cottagers might look to offload the central defender this window in order to not lose the talented 25-year-old for free next summer.

There are a number of reported suitors, with Italian giants Inter Milan reportedly looking at the former Manchester City man as a replacement for Milan Skriniar who has recently joined PSG. Tottenham Hotspur were also reported to be interested in the defender, however, it appears they have pivoted to targeting the Bundesliga duo of Edmond Tapsoba and Micky Van De Ven from Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg respectively.

Most recently, Julen Lopetegui's Wolves have been earmarked as a potential landing ground for the Englishman. The report stated that the side were looking to replace Irishman Nathan Collins, who recently joined Brentford for £23m, and Adarabioyo was an option the club were considering.

However, Jones has told FootballFanCast that he doesn't see the deal happening.

What has Dean Jones said about the transfer?

Speaking to FootballFanCast, Jones revealed that he believed that a potential move was a "sideways step" for a player who he believes isn't even cemented in the Fulham side.

The journalist said: "A move from Fulham to Wolves would be a bit of a sideways step for him. He's a good player, but he's not even like cemented in the Fulham team. So it's questionable as to how much he would lift the levels of Wolves, even though he has a good background behind him, and he is capable of being a very intelligent footballer."

Where will Tosin Adarabioyo move to?

The 25-year-old has a number of options available to him this summer.

The defender could sign a new deal with his current club. The centre-back made 29 appearances for the club in all competitions last season and was a regular fixture at the heart of the club's defence during their best runs of form. The club will be hoping to build on their strong campaign last time around, and keeping their core players together would be a crucial part to that. Factoring in the defender's age as well, the Cottagers should be doing everything they can to try and keep Adarabioyo at Craven Cottage.

Should the defender be set on departing this summer, however, It might be a smart move to wait until later in the window to see what opportunities arise. Adarabioyo mainly played off the left-hand side for Fulham last campaign with Tim Ream on the right, and a number of top sides including Spurs and Liverpool are in the market for that profile of defender. Should these clubs not get their first-choice targets, the Englishman might be pursued as an alternative for these clubs due to his price tag of £13m and his Premier League experience.

Whatever ends up happening with Adarabioyo though, it seems his future will not be at Molineux next season.