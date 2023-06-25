Wolverhampton Wanderers are not willing to match the £25m price-tag set by Bristol City for young midfield star Alex Scott, according to Dean Jones.

Scott has been linked with a move this summer after impressing for the Robins in the Championship last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Alex Scott

Several Premier League clubs have entered the chase to sign Scott this summer, according to TalkSPORT, with Wolves among those.

The Midlands club reportedly face competition from West Ham United and Bournemouth for the teenager's signature this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool previously sent scouts to watch the midfielder, before cooling their interest.

As the summer goes on, it looks like Scott will have a big decision to make regarding his future.

What has Dean Jones said about Alex Scott and Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Speaking to Football FanCast, when asked about Scott and Wolves, Jones said: "Scott’s an interesting one. Bristol City value him at around £25m at the moment.

"That’s been quite off-putting for a lot of teams, it’s not just Wolves that aren’t willing to get to that make, so I think as the window goes further in, we might find that price-tag comes down a little."

How did Alex Scott perform in the Championship last season? Reports over a potential Premier League move for Scott come as no surprise after the Bristol City youngster picked up the Championship's Young Player of the Year award.

Many were quick to praise the 19-year-old throughout the season, with Robins manager Nigel Pearson saying, via Bristol World: "He’s just a very unique talent and he’s got a very impressive temperament.

“I think he’s destined for the very top, but football dictates to you what’s going to happen because you can’t always be in control of your own destiny.

"Alex Scott will, I think, continue to progress and he’ll be a top player. But he also knows that he’s got to do it for us while he’s here, he just enjoys playing football so it's good to have young hungry players at the club as well as senior players who want to continue to perform and get better.”

In total, the man in demand was involved in seven goals from midfield in the Championship last season, as well as particularly impressing through his progressive dribbling ability, making 2.34 progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

Wherever he ends up this summer, there is no doubt that Scott has all the tools to become a top talent.