Highlights Wolves will be active in the transfer market before it closes.

A primary concern is their forward line, with a Premier League forward being eyed up to replace Diego Costa.

The player in question found the net on 14 occasions and won a trophy.

New Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil will be aiming to delve into the transfer market in order to bolster his squad before it shuts in just under three weeks.

The Old Gold have seen more players depart the club than have arrived, with ten players, including Ruben Neves, Diego Costa and Nathan Collins moving on from Wolves, leaving them lacking in any real strength in depth.

All areas of the pitch needed vastly improved, although the frontline is arguably the key area which needs to be prioritised in the next few weeks.

Will Wolves sign a striker?

During the Premier League last season, the Molineux outfit netted just 31 goals across 38 games and this was the lowest total out of the whole division, signifying their need for a striker or two this summer.

Costa, who arrived on a free transfer in September last year, was a major disappointment. The former Chelsea hitman scored just once across all competitions.

With the 34-year-old leaving after less than a year in the Midlands, O’Neil will now be looking for a striker who could replace him and Wolves have shown interest in West Ham United forward Michail Antonio of late

Could Wolves sign Michail Antonio?

According to TEAMtalk, the Old Gold are keen on luring Antonio to the club in a bid to strengthen their attacking options.

The 33-year-old was also linked with Wolves during the January transfer window, yet no move materialised, but it appears they are back in for him during the dying embers of this transfer window.

The £69k-per-week Jamaica international enjoyed a decent season for West Ham during 2022/23, scoring a total of 14 goals across all competitions while he even helped the Hammers win the Europa Conference League last term, their first trophy in over 40 years.

His experience in the Premier League will be a big plus for O’Neil as Antonio has 61 goals during his senior career in the top flight and he could be the reliable goal scorer that they have craved over the previous two seasons.

He doesn’t just offer a solid threat in front of goal either as the forward ranks in the top 14% for progressive carries per 90 (2.49) when being compared to positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues while ranking in the top 20% for successful take-ons per 90 (1.32).

This suggests he isn’t fazed when taking on opposition defenders and he tends to carry the ball deep in the final third, which could allow him to create chances for others.

Teammate Thilo Kehrer lauded him towards the end of last season, saying: “Michail [Antonio] is working like crazy up front at the moment!

“He is scoring goals as well, so we are really happy that we have him. Mich is a great teammate. A great personality and positive energy. We all have a lot of jokes and laughs with him. He makes everyone have a good time and he is also a hard worker too.”

Not only can he score goals, but Antonio is also a player who will give everything in the pursuit of success and O’Neil could do worse than luring him to the Midlands in place of Costa.