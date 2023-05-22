Wolverhampton Wanderers have been revitalised since Julen Lopetegui took over the club back in November.

They looked destined to be relegated from the Premier League, winning just one of their opening eight league matches which led to Bruno Lage being sacked.

With survival now guaranteed, there have been a lot of positives from Lopetegui’s first six months in charge, however there are some things that need to be improved ahead of next season if they wish to avoid a similar scenario.

The Old Gold are the lowest scorers in the league with just 31 goals, and a few new strikers could well be required during the transfer window.

Coventry City sensation Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly a target, although the Sky Blues could demand as much as £20m, while a move may be determined by whether they gain promotion to the top flight.

Signing the Swede could give Lopetegui the licence to ditch a player who has drained the club dry over the previous few years – Fabio Silva.

Will Wolves sell Fabio Silva this summer?

The Portuguese forward joined Wolves in 2020 for a massive fee of £35.6m, a club record at the time and there were high expectations for the then 18-year-old.

Nearly three years later, the £80k-per-week dud has scored just four goals for the club in 62 appearances, failing to live up to his potential in England and has spent this season on loan at Anderlecht (11 goals) and PSV Eindhoven (five goals), fairing slightly better on the continent.

Lopetegui simply must move him on this summer so he can actively pursue other targets, and with the striker still having three years left on his current deal, the club will be hoping to recoup some of the fee they shelled out on him.

A move for Gyokeres could be a wise one, especially with his goal-scoring form this term for Coventry. He has netted 22 goals in all competitions, while grabbing 11 assists, proving his game isn’t all about scoring goals.

The 24-year-old has proven that he is a direct attacking threat by ranking in the top 5% across the next eight competitions outside Europe’s top five leagues for progressive carries, successful take-ons, touches in the attacking penalty area and shot-creating actions, with his all-round attacking game proving crucial in Coventry’s unlikely promotion bid this term.

Dubbed “unplayable” by his current teammate at the Championship side, Maxime Biamou, there is no doubt the next level of competition for him is the top flight.

Only time will tell whether that is with the Sky Blues, or if he will be adorning the gold of Wolves come the start of next season.