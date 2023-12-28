Wolverhampton Wanderers have been on a solid run of form recently, winning three out of their last five matches in the Premier League and are currently level on points with Chelsea in the table.

Furthermore, Wolves are merely five points behind Europa Conference League champions West Ham United in the race for the final European spot so qualification to the continent's third-ranked contest certainly isn't outside the realms of possibility.

However, if the Midlands club are to make a push for Europe for the first time since Nuno Espirito's spell in charge a few seasons back, investment will need to be made in January to bolster the squad.

Wolves transfer news - Che Adams

It was initially reported by TEAMTalk during the summer that Wolves had agreed a deal with Championship outfit Southampton to take Scotland international Che Adams on a season-long loan with the option to buy him permanently at the end of the current campaign. The Athletic added on transfer deadline day that the option-to-buy deal was worth £15m, but the move was eventually blocked by the Saints.

However, on Boxing Day, The Athletic provided another update to this ongoing transfer saga, revealing that Wolves are set to reignite their interest in the Scottish striker once the January transfer window opens. It has been confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that Fabio Silva will be sent out on loan to Rangers for the remainder of the season, leaving Wolves' attacking department a little bare.

Furthermore, journalist Dean Jones has admitted that Adams "might leave" the St. Mary's Stadium over the coming weeks, with there being interest from other Premier League clubs, including Everton, but Wolves seem to be leading the race thus far.

Che Adams' stats this season

Having once been described as "dynamite" by sports reporter Jamie Borthwick, Adams is not enjoying his most prolific campaign as a player but has still chipped in with five goals in 21 appearances for Southampton. In fact, he is the joint-second-highest goalscorer at the club with only Adam Armstrong finding the net more for the Saints this season.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has been more potent in previous campaigns for Southampton but the striker has already matched his tally of five from last season, although the quality level of the Premier League compared to the Championship has played a helping hand with this. Regardless, in half a season, Adams has scored five times whereas, in his 72 appearances with Wolves, Silva has scored just five goals.

Since joining from Porto back in 2020 for a whopping £36m, the Portuguese centre-forward has really struggled to make any impact at all. This season alone, the frontman has one goal from 12 appearances in all competitions which came in a 5-0 win against League One outfit Blackpool in the EFL Cup.

Fabio Silva's Stats At Wolves Season Appearances Minutes Played Goals Assists 2020/21 36 1,675 4 3 2021/22 26 852 0 3 2022/23 0 0 0 0 2023/24 10 373 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

While Adams may not be as prolific as Armstrong this term on the south coast, the duo have built up a really nice partnership when leading the line and have combined to score 39.5% of Southampton's goals this season in the Championship as Russell Martin's side are currently the third-highest scorers in England's second tier. Wolves boss Gary O'Neil will be hoping Adams can build up this type of partnership with his side's star centre-forward Hwang Hee-chan.

Hwang has found the net 11 times in 20 appearances while registering two assists in the meantime. Together, the pairing could be a force to be reckoned with in O'Neil's 3-5-2.

Per 90 Metrics Che Adams Hwang Hee-chan Goals 0.43 0.7 Expected Goals 0.37 0.38 Assists 0.17 0.13 Expected Assists 0.19 0.13 Shots 2.17 2.02 Shots On Target 0.96 0.7 Goals Per Shot 0.2 0.31 Key Passes 1.02 0.86 Progressive Passes 2.69 1.66 Stats via FBref

Wolves are quite reliant on Hwang to find the net lately as Wolves' second-most prolific player has just five in total. The addition of Adams could help alleviate the pressure off of the South Korean forward to put the ball away and may make Wolves an all-around better attack.