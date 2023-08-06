Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers sanctioning a deal to bring West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell to Molineux this summer could be a 'smart signing', according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Will Aaron Cresswell end up at Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Earlier in the window, The Athletic reported that Wolves were in talks with West Ham over a deal for veteran full-back Cresswell that could reach £5 million.

Cresswell was a stalwart at left-back for the Hammers last campaign, registering three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, £50k-a-week earner Cresswell has pleaded with West Ham chiefs to be allowed to make the move to Wolves as he wants to be closer to his family in the North West of England.

Nevertheless, West Ham are believed to have thrown out three offers from the Old Gold to take Cresswell to Molineux and are demanding more financial reward before allowing the former England international to depart the London Stadium.

The Daily Mail claim that any notion of Cresswell linking up with Julen Lopetegui is now off the table as Wolves haven't been able to agree a fee with West Ham to secure his signature.

Of course, Wolves have been limited regarding their spending power this window due to Financial Fair Play obligations and are unlikely to be able to spend much, if any, of their £90 million accumulated through player sales this summer, as per Telegraph Sport.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones still thinks that Wolves may come to the table once again for Cresswell and is of the opinion that he would be a 'smart signing' for the Old Gold.

Jones stated: "I think there could still be scope for them to do something around Cresswell because the player wants to leave West Ham and this is a pretty decent level move for him at this stage. Obviously, Wolves are having to tread carefully around the terms of the deal but he’s been so good to West Ham for such a long period of time that I think the club would accept a good offer, even perhaps one that falls slightly short of what they would aim for ideally. Wolves could really do with someone like this in the squad, by the way. This could be a smart signing."

What next for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves boss Lopetegui will hope to try and add to his squad this summer after completing deals for Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty and experienced goalkeeper Tom King on free transfers, as per Transfermarkt.

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has been heavily linked with a move to Wolves in recent times; however, it looks as if Bournemouth may have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals to land the Guernsey-born talent, according to Football Insider.

The Old Gold are also believed to be admirers of Southampton striker Che Adams, who is attracting further interest from Bournemouth and Everton, as per the same outlet.

Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is another name that has been mentioned in connection with Wolves as Lopetegui looks to strengthen in central defence, as per The Sun.