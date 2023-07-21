Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell for around £5m.

Cresswell is keen on the transfer and has just one year left on his contract with West Ham.

Cresswell's experience and skill could be a positive acquisition for Wolves, especially if Rayan Ait-Nouri leaves the club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell, as Julen Lopetegui aims to bolster his squad this summer.

The Spaniard has focused solely on departures this window, however, is now turning his attention to recruiting reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The signing of Matt Doherty added experience and skill to his back line, which he could further in capturing the West Ham veteran.

Could Wolves sign Aaron Cresswell?

As reported by The Athletic’s Roshane Thomas earlier this week, the Midlands outfit are eyeing Cresswell in a deal believed to be in the region of £5m.

Thomas added that the 33-year-old is ‘keen’ on the transfer, with him having just one year remaining on his contract with the Hammers.

The Englishman’s nine-year stint in east London could be nearing a close, with The Athletic relaying that he did not feature in the Irons’ pre-season match against Tottenham ‘amid the transfer speculation’.

How good is Aaron Cresswell?

A true servant to the Hammers, the 33-year-old has made a total of 331 competitive appearances for the club, netting 10 goals and recording 37 assists from left-back over the years.

Having been lauded as “reliable” by renowned journalist Henry Winter, the Liverpool-born dynamo has become part of the furniture in the Premier League, making positive contributions every year when called upon.

Despite the perception that he's fast approacjing a mature age in footballing career terms, Cresswell’s suitability to David Moyes’ set-up has not dried up, with him making 28 appearances for the Hammers in the league last season.

For Wolves, signing the Englishman could be a positive acquisition, considering the potential exit of Rayan Ait-Nouri who is expected to leave Molineux this summer.

The Athletic mentioned the Algerian alongside the links to Cresswell, claiming that the club are ‘exploring options’ for the 22-year-old who ‘may be loaned out’.

The 22-year-old made 21 appearances for Wolves last season, however fell out of favour to the likes of Toti Gomes and Hugo Bueno, sparking rumours of his departure this summer.

Cresswell could be a strong acquisition for Lopetegui to obtain to cover the depth potentially lost in Ait-Nouri’s absence.

As per FBref, the 33-year-old bettered the Algerian in terms of his progressive play, averaging 5.84 progressive passes per 90 to his 3.60, and defensively, with an average of 1.09 interceptions per 90 to the 22-year-old’s 0.75.

An area of Cresswell’s game that could bolster the left-flank at Molineux is his eye for a pass, registering an impressive 1.61 key passes per 90 in the Premier League last term to showcase his versatility as a full-back.

Also lauded as an “unsung hero” by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino, Lopetegui could add experience and quality to his side in place of Ait-Nouri, in a move that could add some stability to the defence at Molineux.

The Spaniard has already replenished his back line with the experience of Doherty, which could be mirrored to the left through the expertise of Cresswell, who could pose as a strong figure in the depth of the position to allow the talents of Bueno and Gomes to flourish.