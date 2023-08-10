It’s been a summer full of drama for Wolverhampton Wanderers, however enlightening news could soon surround Molineux with a fresh update regarding target Aaron Cresswell reported.

The Midlands club have suffered during the break, climaxing with former manager Julen Lopetegui stepping away from the job just six days prior to the 2023/24 Premier League opener at Old Trafford.

Luckily for the Old Gold, former Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has taken the reins from the Spaniard in a quick change in power, however the financial pressures continue to lurk.

What’s the latest on Aaron Cresswell to Wolves?

As reported last month by The Athletic’s Roshane Thomas, Wolves were reported to be ‘in talks’ with West Ham United over left-back Cresswell.

There has since been a significant update amid the chaos in the Midlands, with Football Insider claiming that O’Neil could soon secure the first signing of his reign with a deal ‘expected’ to be completed with the Englishman.

West Ham are reportedly holding out for a fee of around £4m, as per the update.

How good is Aaron Cresswell?

In signing the 33-year-old, O’Neil could marshall his defence with the experience and expertise of Cresswell, who has featured in the top-flight 283 times so far during his nine-year association with the Hammers.

Having been previously hailed as “Mr Consistent” by journalist Dan Woffenden, the left-back has maintained his position as one of West Ham’s most trusted defenders, making 331 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Heading into the final year of his contract, now could be the ideal time for the Irons to cash in on their veteran, in what could be the perfect move for Wolves at this time.

Low on finances, squad members and direction, the Old Gold could find some comfort in Cresswell, who would undoubtedly be a secure addition for O’Neil to integrate into the defence.

Current left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri has been linked with a move away, leaving the Midlands side needing a left-sided defender to take into the new campaign, with only Hugo Bueno and makeshift full-back Toti Gomes available in such position.

While the introduction of the 33-year-old veteran would be fundamental to Wolves’ hopes of competing in the league throughout the upcoming season, it could be a sucker punch for Bueno, who would face another hurdle in his bid to rise up the pecking order at Molineux.

Despite only being 20 years of age, it looked as though the Spaniard was breaking through as being the club’s favoured left-back as communicated by his 21 appearances and 16 starts last term.

In signing the Englishman, the youngster could see his progression halted, with the West Ham marvel offering more of a progressive threat on the left side, as highlighted by his average of 5.84 progressive passes per 90 to Bueno’s 2.68 last season.

Given the severity of the issues at Molineux at present, and the repercussions that could come as a result of failing to address the problems on the pitch.

In the £4m-rated full-back, there would be little risk of error in an experienced professional who has spent the majority of his playing career within the walls of the Premier League.

While Bueno has shown great progress, the years of exposure to the challenges in the top-flight make the task a thing of second nature for Cresswell, rather than acting as a point to prove for the Spaniard at a time when room for error is minimal.